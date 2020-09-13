■ SABINE 3, WHITE OAK 1: LIBERTY CITY — The No. 3 ranked Sabine Lady Cardinals got 43 assists from Sierrah Richter and 22 kills from Aubree McCann, earning a 25-18, 25-13, 22-25, 25-22 win over White Oak on Saturday.
Richter also had 15 digs and three aces, and McCann filled the stat sheet with three aces, 18 digs and seven blocks. Maddie Furrh chipped in with nine kills and 18 digs, Caitlin Bates nine digs, Ally Gresham 15 digs, Cale Brown two kills and two blocks, Ella Roberts 20 digs and Ryanne Stuart 12 kills, five digs and two blocks.
For White Oak in the loss, Brazie Croft had 11 receptions, seven points and 10 digs. Lexi Baker added two aces, 10 points, eight kills, 11 receptions, two blocks, four assists and seven digs, Kaylee Wilkinson two points, four receptions, two kills, two blocks, seven assists and three digs, Emma Hill five points and 14 assists, Alysa Hall five kills, five blocks and two digs, Macy Weeks six points, two kills, 25 receptions, two assists and 12 digs, Anna Iske three kills and three blocks and Ashlyn Eynon seven kills.
White Oak hosts New Diana and Sabine visits Gladewater on Tuesday.