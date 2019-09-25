LATE TUESDAY DISTRICT 11-6A
■ HORN 3, LONGVIEW 1: MESQUITE — After winning a marathon first set, Mesquite Horn held on for a 33-31, 25-19, 22-25, 25-16 win over the Longview Lady Lobos on Tuesday.
Laci Lewis finished with 14 kills, two aces and seven digs in the loss for Longview. Miah Colbert added 11 kills, LaDeja George five kills and five blocks, Peja Mathis three kills, JaKayla Morrow four kills and two blocks, Alana Byrdsong three kills, Elaija Hatley 17 assists, Sarah Frederick 15 assists and seven digs and Angell Evans 23 digs.
DISTRICT 15-3A
■ ORE CITY 3, DAINGERFIELD 0: DAINGERFIELD — Jade Draper finished with a 14-point, 13-assist double-double to lead the Ore City Rebels past Daingerfield, 25-11, 25-20, 25-11.
Ryan Thorn had 15 points for the Lady Rebels. Ryleigh Larkins finished with 11 digs, Keri Dean 15 digs and three aces, Jailyn Cook nine kills and two blocks, Abby Ervin four kills and Brooklynn Richardson nine points.
Joi Akinsuroju had 20 digs in the loss for Daingerfield. Diamond Jeter contributed three assists, Adisen Key eight digs, Jaylee Barron nine digs, Karley Nix six digs, Ashlyn Bruce two kills, Kiara Robinson two kills and four blocks, Montoya Taylor two digs and four assists, Montrevia Durham 10 digs and two kills, TaQuazia Latchison four kills and seven blocks, Tyler Hayden a dig and an ace, Kayleigh Phillips 20 digs and Tori Bennett two digs.
COLLEGE
■ LETU 3, DALLAS 2: ARLINGTON — LeTourneau University’s volleyball team rallied from a two-set deficit to beat the University of Dallas in a five-set marathon Tuesday night. The YellowJackets pulled out the 18-25, 21-25, 25-20, 25-17, 15-12 victory to move over the .500 mark.
LeTourneau (7-6) trailed Dallas (7-10) by a score of 11-9 in the fifth set, but ran off four unanswered points to seize control. Taylor Smith had three kills down the stretch, Kianna Crow added another, and Mikayla Thomas delivered a big block as the YellowJackets completed the comeback. LETU and Dallas battled to six ties and three lead changes in the final set.
Crow finished with a career-high 26 kills and five blocks, matched a career-best 21 digs, and hit .282. Mikayla Thomas had a career-high 11 blocks, including three solos, and banged nine kills. Taylor Smith had 10 kills and 17 digs. Natalie Davenport had 40 assists and 17 digs. Cam Taylor finished with 25 digs, eight assists and three aces. Audrey Galindo had 14 digs and two aces.
Abigail Porras had 20 kills and 11 digs for the Crusaders. Ellise Anable had 10 kills, 14 digs and two aces. Larissa Ramirez finished with 50 assists and 22 digs.
LeTourneau will host a five-team American Southwest Conference Crossover beginning 3 p.m. Friday. The six-match event will continue Saturday, with the second day set to begin at 10 a.m.