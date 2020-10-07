S. HILL 3, KILGORE 2: The Spring Hill Lady Panthers celebrated senior night with a come-from-behind, 21-25, 26-28, 25-15, 25-21, 15-10 win over the Kilgore Lady Bulldogs.
Senior Sam Schott had 13 digs, five aces, four assists, and fellow senior Kaycee Campbell finished with eight digs for Spring Hill.
Mia Traylor handed out 37 assists and added nine digs, four aces and three kills for the Lady Panthers. Carlie Manasse had seven kills, two blocks, four digs and three aces, Abby Caron six kills, two blocks and three digs, Molly Seale seven kills, 15 digs and three aces, Erin Gregson seven digs and five aces, Carolann Bowles a team-leading 20 kills go go along with four digs, Caylee Mayfield four kills and four digs and Natalie Fisher one kill.
Miah Thomas had 15 kills, six blocks, three aces and nine digs for Kilgore. Alexis Anderson added seven kills and four blocks, A’viana McIntyre eight kills, Skye Cotton four kills, Shadestiny Chism six kills and three blocks and Ashton Vallery 34 assists.
Spring Hill, now 5-3 in district play, is idle Friday and will host Henderson next Tuesday.
SABINE 3, ORE CITY 0: ORE CITY — The No. 4 ranked Sabine Lady Cardinals remained unbeaten in district play with a 25-9, 25-6, 25-11 sweep of Ore City.
Sabine (20-1) was led at the net by Maddie Furrh with 12 kills and Aubree McCann with 11 kills while Sierrah Richter dished out 20 assists. McCann added three blocks, Furrh five digs, Richter six digs and four aces, Cale Brown two kills and two blocks, Caitlin Bates four digs, Callie Sparks one dig, Ryanne Stuart two blocks, Ally Gresham two aces and seven digs, Ella Roberts three digs, Kamryn Mann one kill and Addy Gresham six digs.
Abby Ervin had three kills, three points, three assists, eight digs and ace and a block in the loss for Ore City. Jacee Burks chipped in with three kills and an ace.
Ore City visits Daingerfield and Sabine hosts Gladewater on Friday.
H. SPRINGS 3, N. DIANA 2: HUGHES SPRINGS — The Hughes Springs Lady Mustangs held on for a 25-16, 22-25, 27-29, 25-20, 15-12 win over New Diana.
Taylor Garrett had two aces and 13 kills in the loss for New Diana. Asia Newsome finished with three aces, two kills, two blocks and four digs, Allie Oney four digs, LiAnn James 18 digs, Sophie Oubre seven kills, Haley Manns four kills and four digs, Kylee Beggs seven digs, Torri Ward 15 kills and 22 digs and Julia Loeza 37 assists and eight digs.
WEST RUSK 3, TROUP 1: TROUP — The West Rusk Lady Raiders earned a 26-24, 25-27, 27-25, 25-19 win over the Troup Lady Tigers.
Jamie Casey led at the net for West Rusk with 12 kills, adding 21 digs, and Stormie LeJeune had 33 assists and nine digs for the Lady Raiders. Shynise Smith finished with three kills and six digs, Piper Morton six kills, five blocks and 23 digs, Macie Blizzard seven digs, Kaelyn King nine kill and 25 digs an Julie Hendrix five kills and nine digs.
Tara Wells had 25 assists, three aces and three digs in the loss for Troup. Sam Eastman finished with f our aces, six kills and seve ndigs, Morgan Parrish four digs, Laila Kincade one kill, Karsyn Williamson10 digs, Jessie Minnix three aces, three kills and two digs and Bailey Blanton 20 kills and eight digs.