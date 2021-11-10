ATLANTA 3, HARMONY 2: HALLSVILLE — The Atlanta Lady Rabbits earned a trip to the regional tournament with a 25-23, 25-15, 13-25, 20-25, 15-12 win over the Harmony Lady Eagles on Tuesday.
Jenci Seahorn knocked down 33 kills and added added nine digs and four blocks in the loss for Harmony. Rendi Seahorn finished with 10 kills, 19 digs, four blocks and two aces, Lanie Trimble 21 assists, 11 digs, two kill and two aces, Gabby Hector 17 assists and eight digs, Lillie Jones 13 digs and five kills, Addie Young and Danielle Ison 10 digs apiece and Grace Kalenak nine digs.
Destinee Wells had six kills, thee aces and 17 digs for Atlanta. Kaylon Partain finished with five kills, two assists and 25 digs, Amaya Williams four kills, three blocks and three digs, Alley Jefferson 18 digs, AnneMarie Hanner nine assists and 20 digs, Rylie Pattillo two aces, 17 digs, two kills and 29 assists, Cara Taylor three digs, Sabriiyah Young two digs and eight kills, Kym Sheppard three digs, 18 kills and four blocks, Kinlee Hamilton three digs and four kills and JaNeisha Fields two digs and two blocks.