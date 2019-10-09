LATE TUESDAY DISTRICT 15-3A
■ TATUM 3, E. FIELDS 2: ELYSIAN FIELDS — Tatum won the opening two sets and then held on for a five-set win over Elysian Fields on Tuesday.
Abby Sorenson finished with 40 assists, 12 digs and five aces for Tatum in the 25-22, 25-20, 16-25, 15-25, 15-10 win.
Essence Allen ripped 22 kills to go along with 10 blocks and 18 digs. Ramaya Davis added four kills ,eight blocks and five digs, Kaleigh Stroud 11 kills and 11 digs, Kayla Jones five kills, five blocks and two digs, Kerrigan Bibbs a kill, a block and a dig, Kristin Smith two kills, four blocks and five digs, Summer Dancy-Vasquez 12 digs and McKensi Greenwood eight digs and three aces.
■ WASKOM 3, DAINGERFIELD 0: WASKOM — The Waskom Lady Wildcats notched a 25-12, 25-18, 28-26 win over Daingerfield on Tuesday.
Joi Akinsuroju came up with 20 digs in the loss for Daingerfield. Diamond Jeter added six assists, Adisen Key and Jaylee Barron six digs apiece, Ashlyn Bruce two kills and two blocks, Kiara Robinson six kills and two blocks, Montoya Taylor three assists, Montrevia Durham two blocks and 18 digs, TaQuazia Latchison three kills and six digs, Jamie Nix two blocks and Kayleigh Phillips 21 digs.
COLLEGE
■ LETU 3, ETBU 1: Pitted against its rival, LeTourneau avenged an early-season loss at East Texas Baptist, beating the Tigers, 22-25, 25-23, 25-18, 25-12, Tuesday night.
The win moved the Jackets into sole possession of second place in the American Southwest Conference East Division. LETU (12-7, 5-3 ASC) won its fifth consecutive match. ETBU (11-8, 4-4) fell a game behind the YellowJackets in the standings. It was just the fourth win in the last 22 matches against the Tigers.
Kianna Crow banged down 21 kills, had 18 digs, two blocks, and hit .327. Taylor Smith had 10 kills and 16 digs. Natalie Davenport had 50 assists and an ace. Mikayla Thomas and Lexie Welton each had nine kills, and Natalie Connelly eight. Cam Taylor had 25 digs and an ace. Thomas had three of the YellowJackets’ five aces and three blocks, including two solos. Audrey Galindo had nine digs.
The YellowJackets host Belhaven at 11 a.m. and Texas Lutheran at 3 p.m. on Parents Day ON Saturday.