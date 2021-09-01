SABINE 3, GILMER 2: GILMER — The Sabine Lady Cardinals rallied from a set down to earn a 24-26, 25-19, 25-19, 19-25, 16-14 win over the Gilmer Lady Buckeyes on Tuesday.
In the loss for Gilmer, Karlye Johnston and Kirsten Waller had 11 kills apiece, with Lesley Jones and Madyson Tate both adding six kills. Waller, Jaycee Harris, Vanessa Munoz, Emma Fenton and Tate all had two aces, and Tate and abbey Bradshaw finished with three blocks apiece. Kyleigh Pate led with 18 digs. Johnston added 13 and Waller 12, and Jaycee Harris finished with 21 assists and seven digs. Fenton chipped in with 13 assists.
TATUM 3, P. GROVE 2: TEXARKANA -Macy Brown (10) and Kaylei Stroud (9) combined for 19 kills, Abby Sorenson dished out 31 assists and the Tatum Lady Eagles earned a 25-13, 17-25, 25-20, 23-25, 15-7 win over Pleasant Grove on Tuesday.
Makensi Greenwood led with four aces, and Sorenson added three. Janiya Kindle had seven kills, Aundrea Bradley six and Kerrigan Biggs five, and Summer Dancy-Vasquez led the way defensively with 21 digs. Kaylei Stroud added 13 digs, Karly Stroud five and Sorenson three.
H. SPRINGS 3, Q. CITY 1: HUGHES SPRINGS — Cori Johnson recorded 12 kills to lead the way for Hughes Springs as the Lady Mustangs rallied for a 22-25, 25-22, 25-23, 25-9 win over Queen City.
Alyssa Baxter added six kills, Emma McKinney 12 digs and 12 assists and Kadence Blythe nine digs.
TIMPSON 3, CENTER 1: CENTER — The Timpson Lady Bears notched a 25-20, 16-25, 25-16, 25-21 win over the Center Lady Roughriders on Tuesday.
Gracie Whisenant had 25 digs in the loss for Center. Alli Stuever added four digs, four blocks and two kills. Mickihiya Cartwright finished with 18 assists and three digs, Madison Pieper 14 digs, Gabby Whisenant 11 digs, May Johnson seven digs, Kaiya Hubbard 24 digs, Breanna Windham eight digs and Aniyah Boykins 13 kills, nine digs and five blocks.