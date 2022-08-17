SABINE 3, WASKOM 2: WASKOM - Cale Brown ripped 27 kills, Riley Lux handed out 43 assists and the Sabine Lady Cardinals rallied for a 22-25, 14-25, 25-19, 29-27, 15-6 win over Waskom on Tuesday.
Brown added five blocks, five digs and two aces, and Lux came up with two aces, two digs and three kills for the Lady Cardinals. Ella Roberts chipped in with 10 kills, three aces and six digs, Kathryn Dalby five kills, Peyton Childress three kills and two aces, Carah Strait and Carol Anguiano a kill and a block apiece, Caitlyn Stewart 12 digs and two aces, Addy Carney three digs and two aces and Katie Stansberry and Tessa Peterson two digs apiece.
Alaina Dyson had 12 kills, 14 assists and 19 digs in the loss for Waskom. Anna Claire Reeves finished with 15 assists and five aces, LaDaija Thomas 19 service receptions and nine digs, Ellen Nuner four kills, Jaynai Miles five kills and three aces and Jada Spencer eight digs.
MARSHALL SWEEPS: MARSHALL - The Marshall Lady Mavericks notched wins over Jefferson (25-13, 25-11, 25-11) and Gilmer (25-21, 25-15, 25-17) on Tuesday in a tri-match.
Caitlyn Ellenburg had six kills, Alyssa Helton five kills and Alyson Roberson four aces against Jefferson.
Claire Abney led with 10 kills against Gilmer. Helton added eight kills, Isabella Emery 16 digs and 13 serve receptions, Ellenburg 15 assists and Abney 12 assists.
BULLARD SWEEPS: TYLER - The Bullard Lady Panthers swept a tri-match on Tuesday with victories over Central Heights (25-17, 25-20, 21-25, 25-20) and Tyler High (25-20, 25-12, 23-25, 25-15).
Taylor Clark had 45 assists and eight digs against Central Heights. Olivia Anderson finished with 19 kills and 10 digs, Paige Whiteland 20 kills, Campbell Clark eight kills and two blocks, Callie Bailey 23 digs and Libby Luscombe eight digs.
Clark handed out 38 assists and added 10 digs against Tyler. Anderson finished with 13 kills and 10 digs, Whiteland 12 kills, Clark 12 kills, Bailey 17 digs, Luscombe 12 digs and Riley Roberts 14 digs.