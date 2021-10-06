CARTHAGE 3, PALESTINE 0: PALESTINE — Sadie Smith dished out 25 assists, Taylnn Williams added 11 digs and the Carthage Lady Bulldogs notched a 25-23, 25-8, 25-10 win over Palestine in District 17-4A play.
Makhai Lewis had nine kills and three blocks for Carthage, which also got five kills from Faith Kruebbe and four kills from Jakyra Roberts.
CENTER 3, JASPER 0: CENTER — Gracie Whisenant led the way with 17 digs, Mickihiya Cartwright added 16 assists, two digs and two kills and Center earned a 25-15, 25-19, 25-20 District 17-4A win over Jasper.
Americus Sparks recorded one kill for Center. Kaylee Cox had four digs, Alli Stuever one kill, Gabby Whisenant five digs, May Johnson eight kills, Kaiya Hubbard two kills and five digs, Breanna Windham four kills and two assists and Aniyah Boykins four kills and five digs.
P. GROVE 3, GILMER 2: GILMER — The Pleasant Grove Lady Hawks held on for a 25-22, 20-25, 18-25, 25-22, 17-15 win over the Gilmer Lady Buckeyes in District 15-4A action.
Kirsten Waller had 13 kills, Karlye Johnston 10, Madyson Tate seven and Lacey Wilson five in the loss for Gilmer. Abbey Bradshaw had six blocks, Mallory Tate four and Johnston three, and carly Dean (23) and Waller (22) combined for 45 digs. Kyleigh Pate added 13 digs, Kahlyen Johnston eight and Bradshaw, Mallory Tate and Lacey Wilson four apiece. Jaycee Harris led with 17 assists, and Kyleigh Pate added 13.
PITTSBURG 3, L-EYLAU 0: PITTSBURG — The Pittsburg Lady Pirates swept past Liberty-Eylau, 25-15, 25-20, 25-23, in District 15-4A action.
Natalie Stiles had eight kills, and Elyssia Lemelle finished with six kills and six digs for Pittsburg. Chelsey Blalock added nine assists and two kills, Krystal Campos 12 assists, Laila Rhymes seven kills and Maci Manley and Brooklyn Rompf an ace apiece.
ARP 3, E. FIELDS 2: In District 16-3A action, the Arp Lady Tigers notched a 25-22, 15-25, 25-16, 22-25, 15-9 win over the Elysian Fields Lady Yellowjackets.
Kyia Horton had 30 assists, 10 digs, seven aces and three kills for Arp. Kayleigh Odom added seven kills and two blocks, Madi Birdsong eight kills and three blocks, Madison Evans three kills, Trinidy Dixon four aces, four kills and two digs, Lexi Ferguson four kills, two digs and two blocks, Abby Carpenter four aces and 19 digs, Ashley Lopez nine digs, Ariana Padron 11 digs and three aces and Abby Nichols 12 digs, two kills and two aces.
TROUP 3, W. RUSK 2: NEW LONDON — In a District 16-3A battle, the Troup Lady Tigers got 17 kills from Bailey Blanton and 25 assists from Tara Wells on the way to a 23-25, 25-21, 25-18, 2025, 16-14 win over West Rusk.
Wells added five kills and four digs for Troup, and Blanton chipped in with seven digs and 13 assists. Karsyn Williamson recorded 23 digs, Chloie Haugeberg eight kills, two digs and two blocks, Sarah Neel 10 digs, Jaycee Eastman six kills, Ashja Franklin three digs, Jessie Minnix six kills and two digs, Peyton Wells five digs and Emory Cover one kill.
COLLEGE
PANOLA 3, C. BEND 0: CARTHAGE — The Panola College Fillies improved to 19-3 overall and 8-2 in the Region XIV Conference with a25-9, 25-10, 25-10 sweep over Coastal Bend on Tuesday.
Tamara Chavez had 11 kills, Luisa Hoffmann eight and Izabely Benjamin five for Panola. Vitoria Mattos led with 19 assists. Erin Perez had 15 digs, Kyndle Todd eight, Ana Carolina Melo and Andressa Ribiero Soares six apiece and Benjamin five and Hoffman and Melo recorded three blocks apiece.
Panola hosted Tyler on Wednesday, and will host Lee College at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.