TATUM 3, P. TREE 0: TATUM — Macy Brown ripped 13 kills to go along with five digs and seven aces, leading the Tatum Lady Eagles to a 25-21, 25-12, 25-14 sweep over Pine Tree.
Summer Dancy-Vasquez had 15 digs for Tatum. Kaylei Stroud finished with five kills, five digs and four aces, Karley Stroud five digs, Janiya Kindle two kills, Makensi Greenwood six digs, Kerrigan Biggs five kills, Abby Sorenson 28 assists and two kills and Aundrea Bradley eight kills.
LINDALE 3, GILMER 2: GILMER — The Lindale Lady Eagles rallied from a set down to earn a 20-25, 25-15, 25-16, 23-25, 15-10 win over the Gilmer Lady Buckeyes.
Karlye Johnston and Madyson Tate finished with 12 kills apiece in the loss for Gilmer. Kirsten Waller added seven kills, and Johnston recorded 11 service points and three aces.
Jaycee Harris and Tate led with 11 digs apiece. Abbey Bradshaw had 10, Kyleigh Pate nine and Carly Dean eight. Harris paced the Lady Buckeyes with 17 assists.
C. HEIGHTS 3, SABINE 2: NACOGDOCHES — The Sabine Lady Cardinals dropped a five-set decision to Central Heights on Tuesday.
Aubree McCann filled the stat sheet with 30 assists, eight blocks and 12 kills in the loss for Sabine. Cale Brown added nine kills and seven blocks, Maddie Furrh five kills, Ally Gresham 20 digs, Caitlin Bates 19 serves with no errors and Riley Lux 10 assists.
PITTSBURG 3, L-KILDARE 1: LINDEN — Led by Chelsey Blalock’s 15 assists and Natalie Styles’ eight kills, the Pittsburg Lady Pirates earned a 25-13, 23-25, 25-12, 25-8 win over Linden-Kildare.
Gabbi Brown had nine assists and two kills for Pittsburg. Blalock added five aces and three digs, Elyssia Lemelle five kills, two aces and seven digs, Kyleigh Posey five kills and three digs, Laila Rhymes seven kills, Styles three digs, Abby Wylie two kills, two aces and four digs, Daytona Torrey three digs and wo assists and Maci Manley two aces.
A. SAINTS 3, DAINGERFIELD 0: TYLER — All Saints notched a 25-13, 26-24, 25-13 sweep over Daingerfield on Tuesday.
Diamond Jeter finished with 10 assists and two kills in the loss for Daingerfield. Sydney Key added 12 service points, Kylah Haley two kills and four digs, Karley Nix four kills and three digs, Ashlyn Bruce five kills, 13 blocks and two digs, Terry Gholston five digs, Anyha Ellison two aces, Sanaa Fields one ace, Chrishlyn Boyd five digs and Genesis Allen five blocks.