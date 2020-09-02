SABINE 3, GILMER 2: LIBERTY CITY — The No. 3 ranked Class 3A Sabine Lady Cardinals held on for a 25-20, 22-25, 25-18, 14-25, 15-7 win over Class 4A Gilmer on Tuesday.
Sierrah Richter dished out 27 assists to go along with 19 digs, two aces and three kills for the Lady Cardinals. Aubree McCann pounded down 15 kills, and Maddie Furrh came up with 6 digs. McCann also had 15 digs and five blocks, Ally Gresham 12 digs and two aces, Callie Sparks five digs, Caitlin Bates 17 digs, Furrh three kills and six aces, Ella Roberts two digs, Cale Brown five digs, two blocks and two kills, Peyton Childress three digs and Ryanne Stuart seven kills, four digs and three blocks.
For Gilmer in the loss, Karlye Johnston had 13 kills, Madyson Tate 11, Reese Couture and Haylee Jordan eight apiece, Abbey Bradshaw five and Kirsten waller and Jaycee Harris two apiece. Jordan added seven blocks, with Johnston, Waller and Bradshaw finishing with two apiece. Raeven Harris led with 30 digs. Jordan added 14, Waller and Karsyn Lindsey eight apiece, Jaycee Harris seven, Couture six and Alexandria Chamberlain two each. Jaycee Harris handed out 22 assists, and Lindsey finished with 21.
N. DIANA SPLITS: DIANA — The New Diana Lady Eagles defeated Jefferson (25-11, 25-18, 25-15) and fell to Henderson (25-20, 15-25, 5-23, 25-20) in a tri-match on Tuesday.
In the win over Jefferson, Taylor Garrett had four kills, Asia Newsome one kill, Allie Oney two aces, Sophie Oubre eight kills, Haley Manns two kills, Tori Ward six aces and seven kills, Maleigha Phillips an ace and Julia Loeza two kills.
Garrett had nine kills and two blocks in the loss to Henderson. Newsome finished with two blocks, Oney four aces and five digs, LiAnn James six digs, Oubre five kills and four aces, Manns six kills, Kylee Beggs two aces and five digs, Ward 11 kills, two aces, two assists and six digs and Loeza 32 assists, seven digs and two kills.
W. RUSK SPLITS: NEW LONDON — The West Rusk Lady Raiders fell to Gary (25-19, 25-20, 25-22) and rallied to defeat San Augustine (15-25, 25-20, 25-21, 25-16) in a tri-match on Tuesday.
Against San Augustine, Cynthia Paredes had 10 digs, Jamie Casey 10 kills and 24 digs, Julia Hendrix nine digs, Kaelyn King seven kills and 15 digs, Macie Blizzard seven digs, Paulina Mata 11 kills, Piper Morton seven kills and 32 digs, Shynise Smith seven digs and Stormie LeJeune 37 assists and 10 digs.
Morton had 22 digs and six kills and LeJeune 26 assists and eight digs agaisnt Gary. Smith finished with five kills and seven digs, Hendrix eight digs, King 11 kills and six digs and Casey 10 digs.