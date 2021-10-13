HALLSVILLE 3, T. HIGH 2: HALLSVILLE - Brooke Grissom and Cate Thomas combined for 24 kills, Lauren Pyle handed out 49 assists and the Hallsville Ladycats earned a 25-16, 23-25, 25-14, 20-25, 17-15 win over Texas High in District 15-5A action.
Grissom had 13 kills, Thomas 11, Ayden McDermott eight, Pyle six and Teagan Hill four. Abbi Fischer had six blocks and Thomas four. Maci Nelson led with 37 digs. Fisher added 35, Emma Rogers 28, McDermott 26, Grissom 19 and Lauren Pyle 10.
Hallsville, now 7-2 in district play, moves to within a game of Texas High (8-1) in the league standings. Marshall is 6-2, followed by Sulphur Springs (5-4), Longview (3-5), Mount Pleasant (1-8) and Pine Tree (0-8).
PARIS 3, GILMER 2: PARIS - In District 15-4A action, the Paris Lady Wildcats rallied for a 13-25, 25-15, 25-23, 23-25, 21-19 win over the Gilmer Lady Buckeyes on Tuesday.
Karlye Johnston had 13 kills, Kirsten Waller nine, Madyson Tate seven and Lacey Wilson and Abbey Bradshaw five apiece in the loss for Gilmer. Carly Dean had four aces. Madyson Tate finished with six blocks and Johnston three, and Kyleigh Pate led with 23 digs. Jaycee Harris added 19 digs, Dean 18, Waller 14 and Kahlyen Johnston five. Harris had a team-leading 22 assists, and Pate added 14.
BROWNSBORO 3, ATHENS 0: BROWNSBORO - Allie Cooper hammered home 16 kills to go along with seven digs and four points in a 25-20, 25-14, 25-4 sweep of Athens.
Rilee Rinehart had seven points and 26 assists, Khyra Garrett 15 points, Lindsey Bersano six digs and two points, Tiykeah McKenzie one kill, Riley Cawthon three digs, Tori Hooker five poitns and six kills, Emily Eaton five digs, Madison Hernandez six digs and Khayla Garrett 12 points, two kills and three digs.
COLLEGE
PANOLA 3, LEE 1: CARTHAGE - The No. 14 ranked Panola College Fillies improved to 21-3 overall and 10-2 in Region XIV Conference play with a 25-19, 25-18, 22-25, 25-17 win over Lee College on Tuesday.
Tamara Chavez led the Fillies offense by collecting 12 kills. Chavez recorded three digs, two aces, and one block. Luisa Hoffman followed right behind Chavez and added 10 kills and three blocks finishing with a hitting efficiency of .450. Cassidy Cole finished the night with nine kills with a hitting efficiency of .615. Cole added three digs and one block.
Vitoria Mattos recorded another double-double by racking up 33 assists and 11 digs. Erin Perez anchored the Fillies defense and led the Fillies with 18 digs and recorded three aces. Andressa Soares followed behind Perez and added 15 digs to hold off the Lady Rebels offense. Soares also added six kills and three aces.
Panola will travel to Athens on Saturday for a 2 p.m. contest against Trinity Valley.