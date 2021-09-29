HENDERSON 3, KILGORE 2: KILGORE - The Henderson Lady Lions rallied from a set down to earn a 23-25, 25-23, 25-17, 18-25, 15-10 win over the Kilgore Bulldogs on Tuesday.
Camille Freeman handed out 37 assists and added two aces for Henderson. Ty'Esha Mosley had 11 kills, two blocks and two digs, Taylor Helton nine kills, three blocks and five aces, Taylor Lybrand eight kills, five blocks, nine digs and three aces, Ty'Ra Mosley six kills, two blocks and two aces, Libby Rockey 13 digs, Abbey Everitt nine digs, Jaci Taylor 15 digs and Kara Washington three kills and 20 digs.
For Kilgore in the loss, Ashton Vallery finished with 25 assists, 15 digs and three kills, and Jasmine Vasquez had 26 digs. Bryonne Brooks recorded 11 kills, two blocks and seven digs, Summer Hayden-Epps 10 kills and five digs, Isabell Witt nine digs and three kills, Alana Mumphrey 10 assists and eight digs, Maleah Thurmond 10 kills, three blocks and two digs, Nawny Sifford 16 digs, Fyndi Henry three digs and Catherine Dennis 17 digs, three assists and four kills.
SABINE 3, H. SPRINGS 2: HUGHES SPRINGS — The Sabine Lady Cardinals rallied from two sets down to earn a 19-25, 18-25, 25-16, 25-21, 25-15 win over the Hughes Springs Lady Mustangs on Tuesday.
Cale Brown hammered home 21 kills and added 11 blocks for Sabine. Maddie Furrh finished with 10 kills, three blocks and 17 digs. Ally Gresham came up with 52 digs. Ella Roberts chipped in with five kills and six blocks, Caitlin Bates four blocks, Peyton Childress two kills and two blocks, Kathryn Dalby three blocks and two kills, Bella Shaw eight digs, Katie Stansbery 10 digs and Caitlyn Stewart 32 assists.
Emma McKinney had 21 assists, 16 digs and two blocks in the loss for Hughes Springs. Briley Stewart added 18 assists and five digs, Cori Johnson 13 kills and 10 digs, Maggie Pate seven kills, two blocks and four digs, Hailey Crews 15 digs and Grace Pippin 13 digs.
WASKOM 3, E. FIELDS 2: WASKOM - Elysian Fields rallied from a set down to force five frames, but came up short in a 15-25, 25-23, 21-25, 25-22, 15-9 loss to Waskom.
Anna Claire Reeves had eight kills, 16 assists and nine digs for Waskom. Alaina Dyson recorded 16 kills, 14 assists and 11 digs, Isabelle Phillips six kills and five blocks, Catherine Bailey six kills, six digs and four aces and LaDaija Thomas 27 digs.
Bryanne Beavers had six kills and two blocks in the loss for EF. Morgan Shaw finished with 11 assists, three kills, two blocks and 12 digs. Gracey Struwe had 18 digs and two aces, Kelsey O'Brien 20 digs, Allison O'Brien nine assists and four digs, Kerrigan Love five kills and five blocks and Kylie Griffin four aces.
L. CHAPEL 3, U. HILL 0: LEVERETT'S CHAPEL - The Leverett's Chapel Lady Lions moved to 2-3 in district play with a 25-22, 25-9, 25-21 sweep over Union Hill.
Jasmin Chavez had 14 service points, nine aces, three kills and nine digs for the Lady Lions. Jackeline Avalos was 100% from the service stripe and added 12 digs. Ashilia Smith finished with five kills, Gracie Warren two aces and two assists, Jalynn Peery five aces and five kills, Jayden Pierson nine points and four kills, Makinsey Blanton four digs and Bailea Reeves three aces, nine assists and three digs.
BULLARD 3, LINDALE 2: BULLARD - The Bullard Lady Panthers remained unbeaten in district play (5-0) with a 25-21, 24-26, 23-25, 25-15, 15-11 win over Lindale on Tuesday.
Emily Bochow had 24 kills, five blocks and two aces for Bullard. Olivia Anderson finished with 16 kills and 13 digs, Taylor Clark 47 assists, 11 digs and five aces, Callie Bailey 27 digs and five aces and Riley Roberts 20 digs.
ATLANTA 3, REDWATER 2: ATLANTA - The Atlanta Lady Rabbits rallied from a set down to earn a 17-25, 25-16, 25-17, 22-25, 15-13 win over Redwater.
Destinee Wells finished with six points, two kills and four blocks for Atlanta. Kaylon Partain had 12 points, Amaya Williams three kills and three blocks, Alley Jefferson six points, AnnMarie Hanner 10 points and 10 assists, Rylie Pattillo six points and 18 assists, Cara Taylor six points, Kym Sheppard 14 kills and four blocks, Kinlee Hamilton three kills and Keymay Smith six kills.
COLLEGE
LETU WINS 2: Kianna Crow's big day led LeTourneau to a doubleheader sweep Tuesday at Solheim Center.
Crow tallied 34 kills, 20 digs, five blocks and a pair of service aces as the Yellowjackets improve to 8-5 with matching 3-1 victories over Centenary and St. Thomas.
In the opener, LeTourneau rallied from a 1-0 deficit to sweep the season series with Centenary (9-6,0-2 SCAC). Leading 8-7, the Ladies rattled off eight consecutive points en route to a 25-21 decision. Facing a 2-0 hole, the Yellowjackets responded by building a 16-7 edge before Centenary fought back and trimmed the advantage to one at 24-23. Alyssa Davis sealed the victory for the hosts with a kill, setting up a three-set match.
Round three went to the home team after another rally. Poised to grab a 2-1 advantage, Lauren Kelley's ace gave the guests a 19-13 edge but LeTourneau had an answer. Centenary was forced to call a timeout after surrendering seven of the next night points and trying to stymie the resurgence. The team's traded the next five points and the Ladies owned two-set points at 24-22. Crow, Allison Smith and Kaci Monk gave LeTourneau a 25-24 with three kills in succession and led two sets to one after an attacking error by the road team.
The Yellowjackets never trailed in the fourth and final set, jumping out to 12-5 and 19-10 margins. They closed out the match with a 7-2 run.
In the nightcap, the teams combined for 30 ties and 14 lead changes. LeTourneau grabbed a 2-0 edge with two tightly contested matches that could have swung either way.
Knotted at 6-6, St. Thomas (6-5,2-2 SCAC) outscored the Yellowjackets by six and got back into the match with a 25-19 decision.
As was the case most of the day, LeTourneau found itself trailing at some point in the set but rallied and set four was no different. Leading 13-9, the Celts kept the Yellowjackets at bay and appeared in control of the match. Alyssa Ajlouny smashed home a kill and put her side five points from forcing a fifth and deciding set.
LeTourneau had other ideas, rolling off six points in succession, including a pair of aces by Reina Lawson. Even at 23-23, Monk's attack found the floor and Courtney Edge serve dropped in the middle of the Celts squad for an ace and sweep on the day.
Crow notched a double-double with 17 points and 12 digs. She is five kills away from becoming the first player in school history to 1,200-career kills.
The Yellowjackets host a pair of American Southwest Conference foes this weekend. First serve between LeTourneau and McMurry is 6 p.m. Friday, followed by a 2 p.m. tilt Saturday.