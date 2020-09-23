HAWKINS 3, PINE TREE 2: The Hawkins Lady Hawks held on for a 25-20, 18-25, 25-15, 21-25, 17-15 win over Pine Tree on Tuesday in non-district action at the Pirate Center.
Lynli Dacus (26) and Jordyn Warren (18) combined for 44 assists to pace Hawkins, which also got 12 kills from Logan Jaco and 10 hammer shots apiece from Tenley Conde and Makena Warren. Warren also had 17 digs, Josie Howard 14 digs, Carmen Turner 13 digs, Dacus 13 digs and two blocks and Jordyn Warren 12 digs.
Maleaka Wilson had 23 kills and 14 digs in the loss for Pine Tree. Renee Garrett finished with 20 assists and 14 digs, Jalen Scroggins six kills and two blocks, Carmen Chatman 24 assists and 12 digs, Caroline Fadal seven kills and Tatum Cates 15 digs.
KILGORE 3, C. HILL 0: KILGORE — Miah Thomas ripped 11 kills for Kilgore as the Lady Bulldogs earned a 25-22, 25-19, 25-17 sweep of Chapel Hill.
Alexis T. Anderson added six kills and four aces, Skye Cotton seven kills and three aces, A’viana McIntyre two aces, Ashton Vallery three aces and Shadestiny Chism four kills.