GILMER 3, N. LAMAR 2: PARIS — The No. 15 ranked Gilmer Lady Buckeyes held on for a 25-18, 21-25, 25-11, 17-25, 15-10 win over North Lamar in District 16-4A action.
Haylee Jordan had 13 kills, Reese Couture 11, Karlye Johnston eight, Abbey Bradshaw and Lesley Jones five apiece and Kirsten Waller two for the Lady Buckeyes. Jordan also recorded six blocks, Bradshaw three and Johnston, Waller and Couture two apiece. Raeven Harris led the defense with 29 digs. Jordan added 15, Aaleya Morton nine, Couture six, Johnston five, Jaycee Harris four and Karsyn Lindsey and Jones two apiece. Lindsey finished with 22 assists, and Jaycee Harris added 18.
BULLARD 3, KILGORE 0: KILGORE — The No. 13 ranked Bullard Lady Panthers swept past Kilgore, 25-15, 25-18, 25-18 on Tuesday.
Miah Thomas finished with nine kills, seven blocks and two aces in the loss for Kilgore. Alexis Anderson added four kills and three blocks, Skye Cotton two kills, Shadestiny Chism three kills, A’viana McIntyre one kill and Keke Roy one ace.
Kilgore drops to 4-5 in district play with the loss.