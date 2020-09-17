GILMER 3, MARSHALL 0: MARSHALL — The Gilmer Lady Buckeyes swept past Marshall, 25-22, 25-19, 25-16 on Tuesday night in a non-district road match.
Madyson Tate,Haylee Jordan and Kirsten Waller all had six kills for Marshall. Reece Couture added four, and Karlye Johnston and Abbey Bradshaw finished with two apiece. Tate had two blocks, Raeven Harris 21 digs, Jordan eight digs, Waller six digs, Jaycee Harris and Karsyn Lindsey five digs apiece and Couture four digs, Lindsey 11 assists and Jaycee Harris nine assists.
It was the season-opener for Marshall, which was paced by Mahogani Wilson with three blocks, Isabella Emery with nine digs and Caitlyn Ellenburg with 10 assists.
E. FIELDS 3, W. RUSK 0: NEW LONDON — Elysian Fields earned a 25-15, 25-12, 25-14 sweep of West Rusk on Tuesday.
Christen Smith recorded 11 kills, two blocks, two aces and six digs for Elysian Fields. Camryn Chandler added 20 assists, 11 digs and two aces, Tucker Ellis seven kills, four blocks, two aces and seven digs, Mary Frances Ellis six kills, two aces and nine digs, Morgan Shaw nine assists, two kills, two blocks and 10 digs, Bryanne Beavers three kills, Heather Auvil seven digs and two aces and Asia Neff two digs.
