CLASS 4A
GILMER 3, CADDO MILLS 1: SULPHUR SPRINGS — The Gilmer Lady Buckeyes advanced to the regional quarterfinal round of the playoffs by rallying for a 22-25, 26-24, 25-22, 25-23 area win over Caddo Mills.
Karlye Johnston ripped 16 kills and Reese Couture added 10 for Gilmer in the win. Haylee Jordan and Kirsten Waller had eight apiece, Madyson Tate four and Abbey Bradshaw two. Jordan added five blocks, with Bradshaw and Tate recording three apiece. Raeven Harris came up with 41 digs, Johnston 26, Jordan 19, Aaleya Morton 15, Jaycee Harris 13, Couture seven, Bradshaw five and Lesley Jones and Waller two apiece and Karsyn Lindsey (25) and Jaycee Harris (23) combined for 48 assists.
Gilmer will meet Community at 7 p.m. tonight back at Sulphur Springs Middle School in the regional quarterfinals.
CARTHAGE 3, BURNET 2: MADISONVILLE — Faith Kruebbe and Sadie Smith both filled the stat sheet with huge all-around nights for Carthage, and the Lady Dawgs rallied for a 16-25, 18-25, 25-12, 25-18, 15-13 area playoff win over Burnet.
Kruebbe finished with 15 kills, 28 digs, two blocks and an ace, and Smith had 48 assists, 13 digs, four kills and three blocks. Makhai Lewis had 17 kills and six blocks, Ja’Kyra Roberts 13 kills and four blocks, Mara Hodges six kills and 16 digs, Talynn Williams 21 digs and two aces and Erin Dodge 16 digs and two aces.
Carthage will face China Spring in the regional quarterfinals at 6:30 p.m. on Friday at Eustace.
CLASS 2A
BOLES 3, HAWKINS 1: MINEOLA — The Hawkins Lady Hawks dropped a 22-25, 25-9, 20-25, 26-24, 15-13 decision to Boles on Tuesday to end its season in the area round of the playoffs.
Logan Jaco had 15 kills, Lynli Dacus seven, Tenley Conde and Makena Warren four apiece and Logan Jaco and Morgan Jaco three in the loss for the Lady Hawks. Dacus added 27 assists and Jordyn Warren 21. Makena Warren finished with fou blocks and 13 digs, Jordyn Warren 12 digs, Dacus 10, Conde, Victoria Miller, Josie Howard and Carmen Turner eight apiece and Laney Wilson five.
CLASS A
L. CHAPEL 3, FRUITVALE 0: WINONA — The Leverett’s Chapel Lady Lions swept to a 26-24, 25-23, 25-23 area playoff win over Fruitvale on Tuesday.
Ashilia Smith paced the Lady Lions up front with 10 kills. Jaismin Chavez added seven, Jalynn Peery five, Jayden Pierson four and Michelle Jamaica three. Perry and Isaira Avalos had two aces apiece, and Smith finished with two blocks. Jamaica led with 30 kills. Jackeline Avalos added 18, Chavez 14, Gracie Warren 13, Pierson four and Smith two, and Chavez dished out 16 assists.
The Lady Lions will take on Avery at 6 p.m. tonight in Daingerfield in the regional quarterfinals.
