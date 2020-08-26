LINDALE 3, GILMER 0: GILMER — The No. 5 ranked Lindale Lady Eagles earned a 25-23, 25-14, 25-17 sweep of Gilmer on Tuesday.
For Gilmer in the losing effort, Haylee Jordan recorded eight kills, Madyson Tate seven and Reese Couture two. Karlye Johnston had eight digs, Couture and Peyton Warren seven apiece, Lesley Jones three and Jordan and Karsyn Lindsey two each. Jordan led with 11 assists, and Lindsey chipped in with six.
SABINE 3, KILGORE 1: KILGORE — Sierrah Richter handed out 33 assists, Aubree McCann and Maddie Furrh came up with 18 digs apiece and No. 3 ranked Sabine rallied for a 23-25, 25-14, 25-16, 25-13 win over Kilgore.
Richter also had 17 digs, five aces and five kills McCann recorded 17 kills and two blocks, Furrh seven kills, Caitlin Bates seven digs and two aces, Ally Gresham 16 digs and three aces, Callie Sparks six digs, Ella Roberts six digs and two kills, Ryanne Stuart four kills and Peyton Childress three kills and four digs.