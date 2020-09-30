CARTHAGE 3, JASPER 0: CARTHAGE — The Carthage Lady Bulldogs earned a 25-14, 25-15, 25-12 sweep of Jasper, with Makhai Lewis having 11 kills and Kaliyah Timmons adding eight hammer shots.
Lewis added three blocks, Timmons two blocks, Faith Kruebbe seven kills, 10 digs and three aces, Sadie Smith 17 service points, 27 assists, 10 digs, two kills, two blocks and two aces, Erin Dodge seven digs and Talynn Williams 12 points and four aces.
ORE CITY 3, CHCS 0: Victoria Jones, Abby Ervin and Brooklynn Richardson all recorded five kills, Ryleigh Larkins dished out 20 assists and scored 10 points from the service stripe and Ore City notched a 25-17, 25-20, 25-20 win over Christian Heritage Classical School.
Jones added 13 points, Ervin 13 digs and two aces, Jacee Burks three blocks, seven digs and two aces and Tori Cummings seven digs.
Haley Beasley had nine kills and 11 digs in the loss for Christian Heritage. Natalie Pitts finished with 15 assists and two aces, Madyn Brown and Ainsley Brumit three kills apiece and Campbell Laney two blocks, two kills and five digs.
Ore City hosts Gladewater on Friday. CHCS will host St. Mary’s tonight.
L. CHAPEL 3, U. HILL 2: BETTIE — Leverett’s Chapel rallied from a set down to earn a 24-26, 25-17, 25-18, 24-26, 15-5 win over Union Hill.
Michelle Jamaica, Ashilia Smith, Jasmin Chavez, Jackeline Avalos and Sage Horne were listed as top players for the Lady Lions.