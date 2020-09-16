KILGORE 3, CUMBERLAND 1: TYLER — Miah Thomas and Skye Cotton ripped 10 kills apiece to lead the Kilgore Lady Bulldogs to a 25-14, 25-17, 22-25, 25-22 win over Cumberland Academy.
Alexis T. Anderson added four kills, Shadestiny Chism eight kills and two blocks, Skye Cotton 10 kills, Aviana McIntyre five kills, Ashton Vallery a kill and an an ace and Bryonne Brooks a kill and a block.
WILLS POINT 3, QUITMAN 0: QUITMAN — Wills Point held on for a 25-18, 26-24, 23-25, 19-25, 15-10 win over Quitman.
Ava Burroughs had 18 kills, 11 assists, six digs, five aces and three blocks in the loss for Quitman. Carley Spears finished with 25 assists, seven kills and six digs, Alexis O’Neal 14 digs and four aces and Lucy Brannon nine digs and five kills.