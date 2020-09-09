LATE TUESDAY DISTRICT 15-3A
GLADEWATER 3, ORE CITY 0: GLADEWATER — The Gladewater Lady Bears opened district play with a 25-21, 25-21, 25-11 sweep of Ore City.
Kamryn Floyd and Jakiyah Bell had seven kills apiece for Gladewater. Adaysn Williams and Hai’leigh Oliver finished with four kills apiece, and Alexis Boyd, Shelby Weaver and A’alatiah Turner had two each.
Turner and Boyd recorded five blocks apiece, with Weaver and Bell adding three apiece and Floyd two.
Lexi Hart finished with three digs, and Livia Prince, Oliver and Boyd all added two. Trinity Mooney finished with 18 assists, Oliver seven and Hart two.
Ore City was led in the loss by Ryleigh Larkins with 11 assists and six points. Abby Ervin had six digs and two aces, Brooklynn Richardson seven digs and tw oaces, Jacee Burks four kills and two blocks, Jailyn Cook four kills and Tori Cummins seven service points.
DISTRICT 15-3A
DAINGERFIELD 3, H. SPRINGS 2: DAINGERFIELD — The Daingerfield Lady Tigers, paced by Kayleigh Phillips’ 37 digs and a 23-assist night from Diamond Jeter, rallied for a 23-25, 25-19, 17-25, 26-24, 15-12 win over Hughes Springs.
Joi Akinsuroju had 10 digs and five aces for Daingerfield. Jeter chipped in with two kills and two digs, Adisen Key eight digs and two aces, Jaylee Barron two aces and seven digs, Karley Nix 10 kills, Ashlyn Bruce nine kills and two blocks, Genesis Allen two aces, four kills and five blocks, Kylah Haley two kills and Natalie Beasley a kill and a block.
From Staff Reports