LATE TUESDAY
CARTHAGE 3, WEST RUSK 2: CARTHAGE — Faith Kruebbe and Makhai Lewis combined for 32 kills, Sadie Smith handed out 40 assists and the No. 3 ranked Carthage Lady Dawgs rallied for a 24-26, 25-16, 21-25, 25-16, 15-9 win over Class 3A West Rusk.
Kruebbe finished the night with 17 kills, 11 digs and six assists. Lewis added 15 kills and six blocks, Smith three blocks and three kills, Caroline Baldree eight kills, Mara Hodges five kills and two blocks and Crosbey Beatty nine service points.
Stormie LeJeune had 18 assists, five kills and 14 digs in the loss for West Rusk. Shynise Smith finished with three kills, Piper Morton 17 digs and four kills, Macie Blizzard nine digs, Kaelyn King nine kills and 11 digs, Julia Hendrix five aces, four kills and two blocks and Jamie Casey four kills and 14 digs.
SABINE 3, GILMER 2: GILMER — Aubree McCann ripped 25 kills to go along with 17 digs and 10 blocks, and the Sabine Lady Cardinals opened the season with a 16-25, 20-25, 26-24, 29-27, 15-11 win over Gilmer.
Sierrah Richter added 31 assists, 19 digs and two aces, Ally Gresham 23 digs, Maddie Furrh 10 digs and two kills, Caitlin Bates 15 digs and two kills, Ryanne Stuart four kills, Cale Brown two kills and two blocks and Callie Sparks 10 digs.
For Gilmer in the loss, Haylee Jordan had 10 kills, Karlye Johnston nine and Madyson Tate seven. Jaycee Harris finished with three aces, Jordan 11 blocks, Abbey Bradshaw three blocks and Tate five blocks. Aaleya Morton had 11 digs, Johnston seven, Harris five, Jordan seven, Karsyn Lindsey nine and Raeven Harris a team-leading 19. Jaycee Harris led with 26 assists, and Lindsey finished with eight.
P. PEWITT 3, DAINGERFIELD 0: DAINGERFIELD — Sissy Jones set things up with 12 assists, Calli Jo Osmon added 10 kills, nine digs and four service points and Paul Pewitt gave head coach Jenna Kullenberg her first career victory with a 25-21, 26-24, 25-20 decision over Daingerfield.
Jones added eight digs, two blocks, three kills and 11 points. Makenzie Bottoms finished with 10 points, two kills and six digs, and Mya Heath came up with 13 digs.
Joi Akinsuroju had 10 digs and two aces in the loss for Daingerfield. Adisen Key finished with three digs and two aces, Kayleigh Phillips 20 digs and two aces, Jaylee Barron seven digs and two aces, Karley Nix two digs and two kills, Ashlyn Bruce four kills, Kylah Haley a block and an ace, Genesis Allen seven kills and six blocks, Kyasia Williams five kills, two block and two aces and Diamond Jeter 10 assists, three digs, two kills and two aces.
The Pewitt JV 1 team earned a 25-12, 25-18 win, while JV 2 dropped a 25-23, 25-16 decision.
FROM STAFF REPORTS