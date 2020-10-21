MARSHALL 3, T. HIGH 2: TEXARKANA — Marshall’s volleyball team traveled to Texarkana Tuesday night and defeated the Texas High Lady Tigers in five sets with scores of 25-21, 16-25, 25-20, 23-25, 15-11. The win the gives Marshall an overall record of 5-6 and a district record of 3-3.
Jordan Terry had four blocks on the night. Emily Hill hit .208 and finished the match with seven kills. Katelynn Jones came away with 13 digs and Caitlyn Ellenburg had 19 assists.
The Lady Mavs will be off with a bye Friday and are slated to return to action Tuesday when they travel to Pine Tree to take on the Lady Pirates.
SABINE 3, N. DIANA 0: DIANA — The No. 4 ranked Sabine Lady Cardinals swept to a 25-13, 25-16, 25-19 win over New Diana.
Aubree McCann finished with 10 kills and nine digs for Sabine. Cale Brown added three kills, Sierrah Richter 32 assists, three kills, three aces and two blocks, Maddie Furrh eight kills and 14 digs, Caitlin Bates 11 digs, Ryanne Stuart eight kills and four digs, Ally Gresham 10 digs and Ella Roberts two digs.
Sabine is now 22-1 overall and 11-0 in district play.
Taylor Garrett had eight kills and three blocks in the loss for New Diana. Asia Newsome added two kills and two blocks, Allie Oney two aces and three digs, LiAnn James four digs, Sophie Oubre three kills, Haley Manns two kills, Kylee Beggs two aces and three digs, Torri Ward two kills and 10 digs and Julia Loeza 15 assists and nine digs.