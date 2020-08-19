C. HILL 3, TROUP 1: TROUP - Kamryn Wages ripped 17 kills to go along with 12 assists, six digs and four aces, and the Chapel Hill Lady Bulldogs notched a 25-22, 26-28, 25-23, 25-16 win over Troup.
Kyla Pannell added four aces and six digs for Chapel Hill, which also got seven digs from Mikaylie Borel, six kills from Katelyn Allen and 15 assists from Paola Sanchez.
Troup was paced at the het by Tara Wells and Jessica Minnix with six kills apiece. Caed Derrick added five kills. Wells had eight assists and Sarah Neel five, with Avery Thibodeau adding four aces and Morgan Parrish two. Thibodeau had six digs, Karsyn Williamson and Wells five apiece, Neel four and Morgan Parrish two.
GILMER 3, TROUP 0: TROUP - Gilmer notched a 25-20, 25-8, 25-5 sweep of Troup on Tuesday.
For Troup in the loss, Bailey Blanton had seven kills and Jessie Minnix three. Wells handed out seven assists, and Neel added four, while Avery Thibodeau led with two aces. Blanton finished with eight digs, Thibodeau seven, Karsyn Williamson three and Tara Wells two.