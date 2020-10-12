■ CARTHAGE 3, CENTER 0: CARTHAGE — Makhai Lewis and Kaliyah Timmons combined for 16 kills, leading the Carthage Lady Bulldogs to a 25-8, 25-8, 25-5 win over Center.
Timmons had four blocks. Lewis three blocks, Faith Kruebbe six kills, six digs, three blocks and two aces, Ja’Kyra Roberts five kills and Sadie Smith 26 assists and four kills.
■ W. OAK 3, N. DIANA 0: DIANA — White Oak, led by Lexi Baker and Alysa Hall at the net and Macy Weeks defensively, earned a 27-25, 25-4, 25-15 sweep of New Diana on Friday.
Baker finished with nine kills, nine receptions, seven points and two aces, Hall nine kills, four blocks, two digs, two receptions and nine points and Weeks had nine digs, nine receptions, three points and two kills for White Oak, now 14-4 overall and 7-2 in district play.
Brazie Croft added six aces, 16 service points, six receptions and six digs for the Ladynecks. Kaylee Wilkinson had two aces, nine points, three kills, four receptions and two digs, Emma Hill four points, two kills, 19 assists and two digs and Anna Iske four kills and two blocks.
For New Diana in the loss, Taylor Garrett and Asia Newsome had two kills and two blocks apiece, Allie Oney six digs, LiAnn James five digs, Sophie Oubre six kills, Haley Manns two kills and four digs, Kylee Beggs four digs, Torri Ward seven kills and four digs and Julia Loeza 18 assists and two digs.
■ B. SANDY 3, CARLISLE 0: BIG SANDY — Chyler Ponder led with 10 kills, Calle Minter handed out 19 assists and Big Sandy earned a 25-10, 25-23, 25-11 win over Carlisle.
Ponder also had seven digs and was 6-for-6 serving. Minter finished with nine digs, three kills and two aces, Gracie Jenision four kills and five digs, breaunna Derrick three kills and two assists, Allie McCartney two digs and Brylie Arnold six kills and six digs. Jenison (18-18), Derrick (5-5) and McCartney (10-10) were all perfect on their serves.