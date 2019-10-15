Longview made a spirited comeback in the third set but the hole was too big to dig out of against the Lady Raiders on Tuesday night.
Tyler Lee used a balanced attack to go up 2-0 and take a 3-1 (25-18, 25-15, 23-25, 25-20) win over the Lady Lobos in District 11-6A action at Lobo Coliseum.
With the win, Lee moves to 22-17 overall and solidifies its spot in third place in 11-6A at 6-3 behind Rockwall-Heath and Rockwall, who have clinched postseason berths.
Longview drops to 3-5 in 11-6A action, a half game behind Mesquite Horn, which moved to 4-5 in the league with a sweep of North Mesquite on Tuesday.
That sets up a huge match heavy with playoff implications when Horn visits Longview on Friday in the final home game of the regular season for the Lady Lobos. The Lady Jaguars, who have Lee and Mesquite left on the schedule after Friday, won the first meeting over Longview, 3-1. After Friday, the Lady Lobos visit Mesquite, Rockwall and Rockwall-Heath.
On Tuesday, it was a balanced attack from the Lady Raiders throughout, led by an 11-kill night from Claire Trosclair. Hope Casel followed with eight kills and Semira Udosen chipped in with five.
Longview (14-23) brought a balanced attack as well, led by Ladeja George with a team-high nine kills, followed by eight from Laci Lewis. Miah Colbert followed with five and freshman Jakayla Morrow followed with five. Morrow and George combined for five blocks.
Elaija Hatley fished out 16 assists and Makayla Washington had three aces and four assists for the Lady Lobos.
Defensively for Longview, Angell Evans had 14 digs, Jailyn Rusk seven and Washington six.
Lee came out swinging, with Udosen getting things going with two quick kills. Six-straight at the line from Catherine Wise gave Lee an 11-5 lead. Longview chipped into the margin with three kills from Colbert but a second run from Wise at the line gave the Lady Raiders the 25-18 win.
Unforced errors plagued Longview throughout the second game and seven Lady Raiders had at least one kill in a 25-15 win.
Then the Lady Lobos bounced back.
Rusk opened with a 5-0 run at the stripe, which included two blocks and a kill from Morrow, a freshman for the Lady Lobos. Lewis and Geroge had big kills and Sarah Frederick gave Longview an 11-4 lead with an ace.
Up 18-13, George had a kill and Rusk dove for a rally-saving dig which was followed by a block from George for a 20-14 Lady Lobo lead. Evans had an emphatic spike to make it 22-17 before the Lady Raiders closed the gap on a 4-0 run with Anna Stone recording an ace.
Up 23-22, Colbert took an assist from Hatley and Casel responded with a kill before Hatley connected with Lewis for the game-winning kill and a 25-23 Longview win.
Lee raced to a 6-1 lead in the fourth behind three-straight aces from Ja’Mia Hutton.
Washington answered at the line with three aces of her own for the Lady Lobos for a 6-6 tie.
At 9-all, Je’Myiaa Johnson had a block and a kill in a 4-0 run and the Lady Raiders went on a 7-2 run from there.
KeiAzia Brice had two kills as Longview trimmed the Lee lead to 19-17 and eventually 21-20 before Lee, again with Wise at the line, closed out the 3-1 win with four-straight.