LeTourneau University volleyball coach Mallory Matthews recently announced the addition of nine new players for the incoming 2020 class — including former Carthage standout Courtney Edge.
The YellowJackets picked up four hitters, two middle blockers, two liberos and a setter. LETU finished the 2019 season with an 18-14 record and an 8-6 mark in the American Southwest Conference. The YellowJackets opened ASC Tournament action with a win over Hardin-Simmons, but fell to Mary Hardin-Baylor in the second round.
Junior transfer Edge, a libero from Eastfield College, had 566 digs and 33 aces in 2019, and was a Second Team All-Conference for the Harvesters. She was a two-time National Junior College Athletic Association Player of the Week, and played for two conference championship teams, including the 2018 national runner-up. Edge was a two-time all-district selection in high school, where she was named the team’s Defensive Most Valuable Player. She earned academic all-district honors at Carthage.
Junior transfer Skylar Fowler also spent the past two years at Eastfield College. An outside hitter, she had 110 kills, 43 digs and 27 block assists for the Harvesters last year. She ws a two-time NJCAA Academic All-American. Fowler played for Klein Collins High School in Spring.
Junior transfer Kylie Cobb is also transferring from Eastfield. She had 192 kills and 304 digs for the Harvesters as a sophomore. She was a two-time NJCAA Academic All-American and three-time DAC academic award recipient. Cobb earned academic all-district honors at Oak Ridge High School in Conroe.
Setter Addison Mints hails from Southwest Christian High School, where she was a Second Team All-District selection as a senior. In 2018, she was named the team’s Setter of the Year, and won the Fighting Eagle award. She also was the area leader in aces. Mints earned Academic All-State honors, in addition to A Honor Roll, National Honor Society and Principal’s List awards.
Middle blocker Allison Smith competed for Grace Prep Academy while being home schooled. In 2019, she was 33rd in the nation in total blocks. She had 150 solo blocks as a senior and 295 in her career. She finished with 394 kills in 2019, and 669 in her career. She had 88 aces last year, and 160 in her career. Smith had 204 digs last year, and 466 in her career. She earned National Home School Tournament All-American and All-Tournament Team honors. Smith also was named to the St. Gerald Royal Rumble All-Tournament Team and was named the Living Stones Christian School Tournament Most Valuable Player. Her team won the Royal Rumble Tournament and the Bronze Ball Bracket at the National Home School Tournament.
Avery Mabery, a hitter from Tolar High School, had 222 kills, 51 blocks, 103 digs and a .327 hitting percentage as a senior. She was named the team’s 2018 Right Side Hitter of the Year, and is a two-time honorable mention recipient of the award. Mabery is a four-time Academic All-District selection, valedictorian of her class, Heritage Scholarship recipient, president of the National Honor Society, member of the Spanish Honor Society, Who’s Who award winner in biology, geometry, English 1, Spanish 1 and Spanish 3. Her team won the Dublin Tournament and Clifton Tournament.
Camryn Hill, a middle blocker from Midlothian High School, had 136 kills and 62 blocks last year. She earned the team’s Most Improved Player award, and was a THSCA Academic All-State, TGCA Academic All-State and 14-5A Academic All-District selection. Hill competed for a team that advanced to the regional semifinals.
Morgan Nix, a libero from Cypress Falls High School, racked up 927 digs as a senior. She was named the district’s Defensive Player of the Year. She earned Second Team Vype Public School honors, while being named to the GHVCA Postseason Team. Voted the team’s Most Valuable Player and Defensive Player of the Year, Nix also earned the 110% award. She earned TGCA Academic All-State honors as a senior when her team won the bi-district title.
Shelby Houston, a hitter from Forney High School, had 265 kills, 40 blocks and 111 digs as a senior. She was named the team’s Offensive Player of the Year last year, and earned Honorable Mention All-District honors as a junior. She graduated a year early in the top 10 percent of her class. Houston was part of a team that won bi-district and area championships, while advancing to the regionals.