■ LETU 3, HOWARD PAYNE 0: AUSTIN — LeTourneau University’s volleyball team set the school record for victories in a season Friday after sweeping Howard Payne at the American Southwest Conference Crossover II.
LeTourneau captured a program-best 14th win in the convincing 25-18, 25-13, 25-15 victory over HPU in the second match of the day at Concordia Texas. LETU (14-10, 7-4 ASC) dropped the first match to the host Tornados, 25-20, 25-17, 12-25, 25-19.
Natalie Connelly had 11 kills, hit .526 and had three blocks. Kianna Crow finished with 14 kills, 13 digs, three aces and two blocks. Mikayla Thomas had seven kills and two blocks. Taylor Smith had six kills, two aces and 14 digs. Audrey Galindo finished with 12 digs, an ace and four assists. Natalie Davenport had 32 assists and two aces.
LeTourneau had nine aces to Howard Payne’s three.
LETU met Mary Hardin-Baylor on Saturday to wrap up the Crossover.
DISTRICT 20-2A
■ GARY 3, S. AUGUSTINE 0: GARY — Carlee Linebarger dished out 25 assists to go along with eight digs and four aces, Emma Adams and Gracie Johnson combined for 19 kills and Gary notched a 25-13, 25-20, 25-13 sweep of San Augustine.
Adams finished with 10 kills, 10 digs and seven blocks, and Johnson added nine kills, 17 digs and two aces for the Lady Bobcats. Summer Stuart chipped in with 11 digs, three blocks and four kills, Erin Hughes four aces and three kills, Chalee Carpenter 15 digs, Sarolyn Musick three kills and three digs and Trinity Baker 10 digs.
DISTRICT 12-3A
■ QUITMAN 3, A-GOLDEN 0: QUITMAN — Shelby Hayes filled the stat sheet with 19 assists, five digs, two kill and two aces, and the Quitman Lady Bulldogs moved to 7-3 in district play with a 25-15, 25-11, 25-6 sweep of Alba-Golden.
Jentri Jackson finished with 10 digs and three kills, Julia Simpkins two kills and six aces, Ava Burroughs nine digs and three blocks and Maddy Whitehurst eight digs, five kills and two aces.
FROM STAFF REPORTS