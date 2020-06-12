LETU Sports Information
LeTourneau University will open the volleyball season Sept. 1 at a neutral site against Centenary.
The YellowJackets feature a nine-match home schedule, beginning with the American Southwest Conference opener against rival East Texas Baptist on Sept. 11. The Jackets split with the Tigers last year with each team winning on their home court.
The tilt against ETBU begins a four-match homestand through Sept. 16, which also includes ASC opponent Belhaven and two non-conference opponents in the University of Dallas and Austin College. Prior to the homestand, LETU is scheduled to compete in a tournament at Austin College on Sept. 4-5.
The Jackets, who went 18-14 overall and 8-6 in the ASC last season, are scheduled to compete against Rhodes College and Millsaps College in a pair of matches Sept. 20 in Jackson, Miss.
Following that, they are penciled in for the first ASC Crossover, featuring three league matches at Mary Hardin-Baylor.
LeTourneau returns home Sept. 29 to host Texas at Dallas, last year’s ASC champion, which advanced to the NCAA Division III Tournament. LETU dropped both matches to the Comets last year.
LETU hosts non-conference opponents Dallas Christian and St. Thomas in the first week of October before returning to ASC play for six straight matches.
Three of those league matches are part of the ASC Crossover II at UT Dallas, where the Jackets will return the following week to meet the Comets to complete the series.
After three non-conference matches in late October, LETU will host Louisiana College in the regular season finale Oct. 31.