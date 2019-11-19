From Staff Reports
Longview senior Laci Lewis and junior Angell Evans earned first-team honors, and two Lady Lobos were named to the second team with the release of the District 11-6A All-District Volleyball Team for 2019.
The Lady Lobos also had four honorable mention selections and had 14 players named to the Academic All-District squad.
Voting was conducted by the district’s coaches.
Bre Kelley of Rockwall-Heath was named the district’s overall Most Valuable Player. Other superlatives went to Heath’s Madison Bryne (attacker), Rockwall’s Jaden Dougal (setter), Heath’s Danyelle Prado (server), Rockwall’s Bomi Ogunlari (blocker), Heath’s Becca Kelley (newcomer), Rockwall’s McKenzie Johnson (libero), Heath’s Leah Green (defense) and Heath’s Maggie Younger (coach).
FIRST TEAM
Longview: Angell Evans, Laci Lewis; Heath: Ayshia Rollins, Laurel Nalls; Horn: Ryan Henderson, Charlize Williams, Makaila Harris; North Mesquite: K.K. Danlyan; Rockwall: Kylie Nott, Feyi Ogunlari, Avery Reid; Tyler Lee: Anasha Martin.
SECOND TEAM
Longview: LaDeja George, Miah Colbert; Heath: Sydney Morey, Blair Adams; Horn: Ashanti Sampsell, Ximena Del Castillo; Mesqute: Kaiya Freelon; North Mesquite: Lena Cates; Rockwall: Ava Quartrone, Avery Morrill; Tyler Lee: Je’Mylia Johnson, Anna Stone.
HONORABLE MENTION
Longview: Kei’Azia Brice, Jailyn Rusk, Jakayla Morrow, Sarah Frederick.
ACADEMIC
ALL-DISTRICT
Longview: Asjia Pegues, Jailyn Rusk, Angell Evans, Elijah Hatley, Peja Mathis, LaDeja George, Jakayla Morrow, Laci Lewis, Alana Byrdsong, Mallory Reeves, Sarah Frederick, KeiAzia Brice, Miah Colbert, Makayla Washington