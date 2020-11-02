HALLSVILLE – Sabine High School junior middle blocker Aubree McCann found the open spaces in Atlanta High School’s defense as she powered the Cardinals to the Class 3A regional quarterfinals with a four-set victory (25-21, 25-21, 22-25, 25-14) at Hallsville High School’s Bobcat Coliseum Monday.
Sabine (26-1) will face Tatum at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday back in Hallsville. Atlanta finished the season 17-4. It was the final match for seniors Tianna Lawson, Callie Dyer and Jennifer Easter.
McCann recorded 25 kills, nine digs and nine blocks for Sabine. Sierrah Richter finished with 50 assists, 17 digs, three kill and eight aces, Maddie Furrh six kill and nine digs, Cale Brown five kills, four digs and two blocks, Caitlin Bates a dig and an ace, Ryanne Stuart 14 kills and eight digs and Ally Gresham 12 digs.
Sheppard led Atlanta with 14 kills and four blocks. Callie Dyer distributed most of the kills with 19 assists. Lawson added 12 kills, three blocks and a service ace.
The first set was nip-and-tuck. Neither team held a lead larger than three. Trailing by two, an attack error turned the momentum in Sabine’s favor. Stuart recorded a pair of kills and the Lady Cardinals took advantage of three errors by Atlanta to build a four-point advantage. The Lady Rabbs got within two but McCann’s fifth kill secured a four-point first set victory.
The Lady Cardinals momentum continued into the second set as it scored the first seven points. Atlanta bounced back with aces from Lawson and Cara Taylor and kills from Kym Sheppard and Destinee Wells – cutting Sabine’s lead to one. Furrh put down two kills and Ritcher provided two aces to increase the Lady Cardinals’ lead to five. Atlanta tied it twice on kills by Easter and Lawson. Sabine got three kills to take a two-set lead.
With their backs against the wall, the Lady Rabbs took a three-point lead on kills by Easter, Wells and Sheppard. Momentum swung in favor of Sabine as it built a four-point lead and moved within five points of sealing the match. Sheppard recorded four kills and two blocks to keep Atlanta’s season alive.
Sabine opened the fourth set with a five-point run, only to see Atlanta answer with a five-point run to tie the set. Two kills by McCann and an ace by Gresham sparked the Cardinals as they would score 13 of the next 14 points. Atlanta was unable to mount a serious rally and ended their season on a service error.