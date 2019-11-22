HUTCHINSON, Kan. - Julia Johnson and Violeta Mendoza Quintana combined for 25 kills, and New Mexico Military Institute swept Panola College (25-15, 25-16, 25-22) to end the Fillies' run at the National Junior College Athletic Association National Tournament on Friday.
Earlier in the day, Panola (30-10) stayed alive in the double-elimination tournament with a 25-15, 25-15, 25-19 sweep of Snow College.
Johnson had 13 kills and Mendoza Quintana 12 for NMMI, while Barbara Celar added 25 assists.
For Panola in the loss, MiKayla Ware had 15 kills and 10 digs, Mylena Testoni eight kills, Maria Idjilov 27 assists, nine digs and five kills, Ashton Brown four kills, Hannah Floyd 18 digs, Erin Perez six digs and Payton Jones four digs.
Ware had 15 kills and 11 digs, Nyah Walker 12 kills and Testoni 11 kills in the win over Snow. Idjilov handed out 37 assists and added seven digs, Floyd finished with a team-leading 15 digs and McKenzie Dimery chipped in with nine digs.