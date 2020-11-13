LUFKIN - Serving is usually a strength for the No. 1 Beckville Ladycats as they generally have a large number of aces.
Friday night in the Region III-2A Finals in Panther Gymnasium, it was just one indication of what went wrong.
Everything seemed to go right for the Iola Lady Bulldogs as they took advantage of Ladycat errors to grab the Region III title with a 3-1 win.
The loss closes out the season for the Ladycats as they finish with a 31-3 record after Iola's (29-1) 25-15, 25-23, 17-25, 25-10 win.
No. 3 Iola will meet Thrall in the state semifinals either Monday or Tuesday.
The two teams exchanged leads in the early going with the Ladycats tying it up at 8-8. But an illegal hit gave Iola a 9-8 lead.
With Cadence Hoyle serving, the Lady Bulldogs would run off eight straight points, including three straight aces to open up a 17-8 lead.
Beckville would pull back within six, 17-11, but that was as close as it would get as Iola closed out with a kill.
The top-ranked team never led in the second set. They would cut into the Iola lead and make it close, but the Lady Bulldogs would then pull away again. Beckville managed to pull within one, 24-23, but Hoyle had a kill for the final point as Iola went up 2-0 in the match.
Back-to-back kills by Avery Morris and Kinsley River gave the Ladycats an early lead they would never lose. Iola kept things close, but strong play at the net by Morris and Allison Baker helped Beckville go up 19-11.
The lead grew to 23-13, only to see Iola score five straight to make it 24-17 before a Lindsey Baker kill finished off the set.
Given a new life Beckville kept things close in the fourth set, but the Lady Bulldogs eventually pulled away.
From a 5-5 tie, Iola would go up 13-5, then 17-8 and 22-9 to end Beckville's hopes of a second state title in the last three years.
Rivers led the way for Beckville with 14 kills and 12 digs, while Morris had 12 kills, five digs, a block and an ace; Lindsey Baker also had 12 kills along with four digs and a block; Allison Baker had 25 assists, 15 digs, three kills and an ace; Sophie Elliott had 15 assists and four digs; Harris had 18 digs, two kills and an assist; and Hannah Sharpless had 16 digs and two aces.
Beckville had five aces in the match, but had nine service errors.