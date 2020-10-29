Tatum’s Kayla Jones, Kaylei Stroud and Macy Brown led the way at the net as the Lady Eagles swept past Hughes Springs, 25-9, 25-13, 25-23, in a Class 3A bi-district match on Thursday at Pine Tree’s Pirate Center.
The Lady Mustangs finish the season 13-9. Tatum (23-4) advances to the area round and will face the winner of Mineola and Hooks on either Monday or Tuesday.
Tatum is ranked No. 18 in the latest Texas Girls Coaches Association volleyball poll.
The Eagles (23-4) out-hit Hughes Springs 28-22 in kills. Abby Sorenson set up most of those kills with 33 assists adding four digs and two aces. Along with her eight kills, Jones contributed four digs. Brown delivered 11 kills and five digs four digs. Stroud added nine kills, 15 digs and two aces.
Makensi Greenwood tallied six digs and four aces – with three coming near the end of the final set. Kerrigan Biggs supplied five kills and two digs, Paisley Williams three digs, Summer Dancy-Vasquez eight digs and Janiya Kindle two kills.
Errors proved costly for the Lady Mustangs as they committed 29 on the attack.
Cori Johnson was their top hitter with nine kills while also contributing defensively with six digs.
Adriana Kennedy, who played her final match, provided six kills, four digs, two solo blocks and a block assist.
In her final match, Graci Page added seven digs.
Emma McKinney assisted on several kills and added five digs, two block assists, a kill and an ace. Briley Stewart also contributed to Hughes Springs’ attack with several assists and two digs.
Tatum controlled the first set, recording 11 kills with Jones, Biggs and Brown each recording three.
Hughes Springs only scored consecutive points twice.
Seven errors late sealed its fate. In the second set, the Mustangs pulled out in front.
Kennedy recorded two kills and helped Jacee Short with a block. They led by as many as four.
The Eagles soared back on kills from Jones and Stroud. Kindle and Biggs combined for a block. Three consecutive errors by the Mustangs increased Tatum’s advantage to six. Jones recorded four kills and sealed the set with her seventh.
Hughes Springs led most of the third set, holding an advantage as high as five.
After a timeout by Tatum, Brown got two kills and three aces by Greenwood put Tatum ahead 19-18. Johnson evened the set with a kill.
Two errors by Tatum put Hughes Springs four points away from extending the match.
Tied at 21, Stroud got a kill to put the Eagles ahead for good. Biggs got a block and a kill to increase the lead to three.
The Mustangs got within one but a service error ended their season.