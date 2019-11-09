LINDALE - Defending state champion and No. 6 ranked Beckville faced something Saturday it haven't seen too much of over its 14-game match winning streak - adversity.
The Cumby Lady Trojans provided it and knocked them back on their heels several times in the Region III-2A area round match at Lindale High School.
But they don't give you a state championship trophy for nothing.
Their upperclassmen helped fill in the gaps as the Ladycats still came away with a 3-0 sweep over Cumby, 25-7, 27-25, 25-20 to advance to the regional quarterfinals next week.
The 35-13 Ladycats will take on Hawkins at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at LeTourneau University. The Lady Trojans finish with a 13-19 mark.
The first set was all Beckville as the front line dominated as did the serving. The Ladycats jumped out to an 11-2 lead, saw the lead increase to 21-6 on back-to-back aces from Amber Harris and Allison Baker finished out the final points with a kill and with her serving.
Beckville went up 3-1 in the second set onlt to see the Trojans take the lead and hold onto it. Cumby went up 6-5 and built the lead the six, 14-8.
Beckville fought back to tie it at 15-all and went on to take a 24-19 lead. However, the Lady Trojans were up to the challenge, taking advantage of Beckville miscues to score six straight points and a 25-24 lead.
Kinsley Rivers had seen enough of that as she came back with three straight kills to put the visitors away.
"It was a good challenge," said Beckville coach Cherry Downs. "They need to face that adversity. At any time we can have three freshmen on the court, so they need to experience that adversity.
"We had some things fall apart, but we were able to regain control and turn things around. We had several errors in set 2 and set 3. It gave them (Cumby) some confidence. When we're on our game like in set 1, they can't play with us."
Beckville had control early in the third set, taking a 9-3 lead.
But Cumby would come back and tie it at 13-13. The set would be tied three more times before Beckville went up 17-16 to take the lead for good.
Downs gave a lot of credit to Allison Baker, Miranda Mize and Kinsley Rivers for the comeback.
"Allison Baker did a great job as did Miranda Mize, one of our seniors, and Kinsley Rivers," the coach said. "All three are returners and we count on them a lot. They know what it's like to win and what it takes. They're helping is get there."
Mize ended up with 11 kills, six digs and tw blocks, while Amber Harris had 11 kills, seven digs and three aces; Allison Baker had 13 digs, 19 assists and six kills; Rivers had six kills, 15 kills and two blocks; and Sophie Elliott had 20 assists.