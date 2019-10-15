Clinging to ever-shrinking playoff hopes, the Spring Hill Lady Panthers suffered a straight-set 25-14, 25-15, 25-13 sweep against the 13th ranked Bullard Lady Panthers here in the 2019 home finale.
It marked the final home game for seniors Maci Plunk, A’Zaria Jones and Ansley Nichols.
Spring Hill (18-16, 4-5) has three games left on the menu and all are on the road. The Lady Panthers would essentially need to win out in order to secure a spot in the postseason. They could still possibly get in with a loss, but would need some help along the way.
Bullard (33-6, 8-1) holds no worse than a tie for first place atop District 16-4A. The Lady Panthers have now won 87 of 108 sets this season, including 21 of their last 23.
It was pretty much all Bullard from the game’s first serve. Behind the powerful swing of senior outside hitter Sara McKeethan, Bullard jumped to a 4-0 lead in set one and never looked back.
McKeethan rang up six of her game-high 14 kills in the opening session. Spring Hill forged a mini-run as Jones slammed one down and collected an ace at 5-7. But the trio of McKeethan, Keili Richmond and Haley Day moved the margin back to 11-5.
Kylie McKeethan closed out the first set with a 6-0 run at the stripe as Day closed the door with laser to the floor.
Spring Hill led once all evening at 1-0 in set two when a Libby Eitel opening serve went long. Bullard built a 4-1 advantage before Molly Seale broke serve with a block at 2-4.
Unable to get anything generated at the service line, Spring Hill eventually fell behind 18-8 in set two after a run of three winners from Richmond. Seale managed a kill to break and Rachel Petree got over a winner, but it was too little to late as Bullard made it 2-0.
The visiting Lady Panthers assumed a quick 3-0 and never retreated. Spring Hill pulled with one at 5-6 and again at 6-7 when Jones and Caylee Mayfield tallied slams.
Day got hot for Bullard and ran off five straight to build a comfortable 13-6 lead. McKeethan parlayed back-to-back kill shots into a 21-9 advantage as Kenzie Colston warmed up at the line.
Jones forged a kill at 10-21 before McKeethan took it to set and match point with a bomb at 24-10. The host Lady Panthers scraped together their best run of the night as Petree rang up three winners with an ace included.
Spring Hill visits Kilgore Friday, while Bullard hosts Cumberland Academy.