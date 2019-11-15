Tradition-rich volleyball programs Beckville and Iola know each other well.
A year ago, Beckville swept past Iola on its way to what eventually became the school’s first state championship, but Iola would not be denied on Friday.
Led by the the foursome of Taylor Nevill, Cadence Hoyle, Jenna McDougald and Tatum Nevill and the pinpoint passing of Ava Pointer, the No. 3 ranked Lady Bulldogs earned a 25-18, 25-16, 25-13 sweep of No. 5 Beckville in a Class 2A Region III semifinal at Longview’s Lobo Coliseum.
Iola (43-3), in the regional tournament for the ninth straight season, advances to face either Leon (41-5) in the regional title match at 2 p.m. today back at Lobo Coliseum. Leon defeated Boles in straight sets, 25-22, 25-16, 25-12.
Beckville, making its eight straight appearance in the regional tournament, ends the year wit ha 36-14 record.
Beckville and Iola were meeting at the regional tournament for the fifth time in eight seasons. Iola had won the first three matchups with sweeps in 2013 and 2014 and a 3-2 victory in 2015 before Beckville swept the Lady Bulldogs last season.
On Friday, however, Beckville never kept momentum on its side for more than a few points and only led a few times in the entire match.
Tatum Nevill led the way for Iola with 17 kills. Hoyle added nine hammers, McDougald eight and Taylor Neville six kills to go along with seven blocks. Pointer set it all up with 32 assists.
Sophie Elliott and Allison Baker handed out 12 assists apiece in the loss for Beckville. Baker added three kills and seven digs, and Elliott chipped in with three digs.
Lindsey Baker finished with five kills and five digs for the Ladycats. Kinsley Rivers had three kills and eight digs, Avery Morris five kills and eight digs, Miranda Mize five kills and five digs and Amber Harris four kills, five digs and two aces.
The first set was close throughout, featuring 11 ties and four lead changes. Amber Harris fired off an ace to break a 5-5 deadlock and give Beckville a 6-5 lead, and the Ladycats led 8-6 before Tatum Nevill fired off a kill from the backrow to halt the modest Beckville run.
The score was tied at 9, 10, 11, 13, 14, 15 and 16 before Iola took the lead for good on an unforced error by Beckville.
Pointer set McDougald up for a slam to end the first set.
The second set was also tight early on, with five ties and four lead changes, but after Taylor Nevill stuffed a lazy return by the Ladycats to break an 8-8 tie and put the Lady Bulldogs on top they never trailed again. The Beckville deficit hit nine (21-12) before Allison Baker dished to Lindsey Baker for a kill, and Beckville got to within six (21-15) before Iola pulled away and ended it with a Tatum Nevill backset to Hoyle for a kill.
The Baker (Allison) to Baker (Lindsey) connection clicked again early in the third frame to tie things at 1-1, but a ball hit out of bounds by the Ladycats put Iola back in front and the Lady Bulldogs rolled from there.
Beckville’s final point of the season came late, with Elliott setting Mize for a kill to make it 23-13, but Tatum Nevill knocked one down to set up match point before Hoyle went high over the net to stuff a Ladycat return and send the Lady Bulldogs to the regional finals.