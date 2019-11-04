Defending Class 2A state champion Beckville opened the 2019 playoffs like a team on a mission Tuesday.
Dominating at every level, from the service stripe to the net, No. 6 ranked Beckville swept past Overton, 25-5, 25-8, 25-5 in a bi-district battle at Longview’s Lobo Coliseum.
The Ladycats (34-13) will move on to face either James Bowie or Cumby in the area playoffs later this week. Overton ends its season with a 17-15 record.
Amber Harris fired off nine aces to go along with a couple of kills and two assists for the Ladycats. It was a balanced attack at the net, with Miranda Mize, Avery Morris and Kinsley River all slapping down six kills, Allison baker adding three and Lindsey Baker and Kaylee Flethcer adding a couple apiece.
Rivers and Mize dished out five assists apiece, with Allison Baker adding four and Amber Harris two. Rivers led with two blocks.
Haley McMillan had three kills and Kaley McMillan two assists in the loss for Overton.
The Ladycats trailed just once in the entire match, that coming at the start of the third set when Aubrey Fagan dished to Nautika Trotty for a Lady Mustang kill and a 1-0 Overton lead. Allison Baker set Morris up for a slam to answer for Beckville, and the Ladycats quickly put things away. An Elliott dish to Allison Baker for a slam sent Elliott to the service stripe, and she fired off nine straight points.
After bumping the ball out of bounds to give Overton a point, a Rivers kill returned serve back to Beckville and Harris served out the match with nine straight points — including six aces during the run.
Harris, who served up 23 points in the match, had a run of nine in a row in the opening set also, boosting a slim Ladycat lead to 17-4. A mishandled ball by Beckville gave Overton a point, but an Avery Morris kill sent Allison Baker to the line and she finished off the set.
Beckville jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the second set, but Overton rallied to make it a respectable 9-4 contest with a Kaley McMillan set for a Haley McMillan slam.
But Mize went to the line after an Overton lift, and by the time she left — after a couple of aces and stuff blocks by allison Baker and Rivers — Overton had a commanding 18-4 lead. A diving save for a point by Allison Baker later made it a 23-7, and the Ladycats eventually won the set 25-8.
The win was the 13th in a row for Beckville, with 12 of those coming in straight sets. Beckville’s last loss came back on Sept. 20 to Class 4A No. 4 ranked Carthage.