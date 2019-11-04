The No. 17 ranked Timpson Lady Bears simply had too many weapons.
Kamryn Courtney and Harlie Ware combined for 23 kills, Nataley Smith and Brylee Behrens handed out a combined 23 assists and the Lady Bears advanced to the area round of the Class 2A playoffs with a 25-13, 25-18, 25-12 bi-district win over the Union Grove Lady Lions at Lobo Coliseum.
Timpson, winners of 13 of their last 15 matches, improves to 34-9 on the season and will face either Detroit or Como-Pickton in the area playoffs later this week.
Union Grove ends the season with a 14-25 record.
Courtney finished with 12 kills, 14 service points, 11 digs and three aces for the Lady Bears. Ware added 11 kills, eight digs and a block. Smith led with 15 assists, and Behrens added eight assists, seven digs, four kills and four service points. McKenzie Wynn had 13 service points and nine digs, and Sadie Ramsey finished with five service points.
Carleigh Judd handed out 10 assists to go along with six kills in the loss for Union Grove. Kasi Jones added two digs, seven assists and five kills, Brooke Reeves three kills, two blocks and two aces, Shayla Gallagher two kills, Avery Brooks two kills, Sydney Chamberlain two digs and three aces, Madelynn Lacaze four digs and Caylee Pritchett two kills.
Timpson never trailed in the opening set, and Wynn put things out of reach early when she went to the service stripe with a 6-2 lead and proceeded to ring up six straight winners.
The Lady Lions stormed back with five straight points with Judd at the line, highlighted by a Jones block, but a kill from the back row by Courtney ended the run.
The Lady Lions stayed to within six on a couple of sideouts, but the Lady Bears pulled away and won the opener by 12.
The second set was close throughout, and the Lady Lions took a 12-11 lead on a Judd ace and led 15-12 before a Behrens dish to Courtney for a Timpson kill swung momentum.
After ties of 15 and 16, Timpson took the lead for good on a block by Olivia Daniel and pulled away for the 25-18 win.
Union Grove’s last lead came to open the third set after a Jones block, but the Lady Bears roared back and built a 13-8 lead after a Smith set and Behrens hammer. That sent Courtney to the line, and Ware slapped down three lazy returns during a 9-0 run that stretched the lead and iced the win for the Lady Bears.