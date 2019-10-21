The White Oak Ladynecks have gotten on a roll at the right time, winning three in a row and seven of eight to become a huge factor in the District 16-3A playoff race.
Lexi Bakers play at the net and defensively is one big reason for the recent surge, and for her efforts in wins over Troup and Harmony last week Baker has been named East Texas Volleyball Player of the Week.
Baker finished the week with 22 kills, 25 digs, three aces and two blocks as White Oak moved to 21-18 overall and 8-3 in the district. Baker had 12 kills, 15 digs, two aces and a block against Harmony and 10 kills, 10 digs, an ace and a block against Troup.
Sabine leads the district race at 11-0, followed by Harmony at 9-2, White Oak at 8-3, West Rusk at 5-6 and Arp at 5-6, Troup at 4-7 and Gladewater and Winona at 1-10.
The Ladynecks visit Winona tonight.
In other outstanding performances from around East Texas in games played oct. 14-19 (nominated by coaches):
Longview's Angell Evans recorded 35 digs and three aces in two matches.
Pine Tree's Sam Somerfeld finished the week with 27 kills, 38 digs, three aces and three bocks.
Hallsville's Cassidy Cole had 29 kills, a .479 hitting percentage and eight blocks in wins over Jacksonville and John Tyler. Teammate Ashley Jones had 68 assists with no errors, 18 kills and seven aces.
Gilmer's Haylee Jordan recorded 15 kills in a four-set win over Henderson.
Elysian Fields' Adrian Pacheco had 17 kills, two blocks, two assists and nine digs for the week.
Beckville's Allison Baker handed out 33 assists and added 12 kills, nine digs and five aces.
Hawkins' Logan Jaco had 22 kills, six digs and two blocks as the Lady Hawks moved to 9-0 in district play. Lynli Dacus added 13 kills, 20 assists, six blocks and six digs, Makena Warren six kills, 11 blocks and six digs, Morgan Jaco five kills, 34 assists, four blocks and six digs and Alyssa Eddington 34 assists, four blocks, six digs and five kills.
COLLEGE
LeTourneau University will host UT Dallas on Friday in the school's annual Pink Out game. The teams will tip things off at 6 p.m. at Solheim Arena.
The YellowJackets are 14-11 overall and 7-5 in American Southwest Conference Play.
Panola College went 4-0 for the week and moved up two spots (20 to 18) in the latest NJCAA national poll.
Navarro is No. 1 this week, with Trinity Valley checking in at No. 10. Blinn and Laredo earned votes this week.
The Fillies (24-7, 6-2) defeated Pearl River on Monday and Tuesday, and then knocked off Coastal Bend (25-18, 25-18, 25-15) and Laredo (25-15, 25-10, 25-8) in conference action.
Against Coastal Bend, Mikayla Ware led with 12 kills, while Maria Idjilov had 30 assists and Hannah Floyd 13 digs. Ware had 14 kills, Idjilov 34 assists and Erin Perez 10 digs against Laredo.
Panola will host Tyler Junior College at 6 p.m. on Tuesday. Fans who wear a Junior Fillies shirt, Panola Volleyball Camp shirt or show their high school ID will be admitted free.