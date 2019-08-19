Kristen Stewart displayed her all-around game in two Carthage wins this past week, earning East Texas Volleyball Player of the Week honors for her efforts.
Stewart finished with 41 assists, 15 digs and five aces as the Lady Bulldogs notched wins over West Rusk (25-18, 25-15, 21-25, 25-18) and John Tyler (25-15, 25-15, 25-16) to improve to 7-2 on the season.
She recorded 26 assists to go along with nine digs and five aces against West Rusk, and came back with 15 assists, six digs and an ace against John Tyler.
The Lady Dawgs are idle tonight, and will participate in the Tyler Invitational this weekend.
In other outstanding performances from around East Texas in games played Aug. 12-17 (nominated by coaches):
Longview's Angell Evans finished with 43 digs and 10 service points. Teammate Laci Lewis had 20 kills and 21 digs, and Miah Colbert recorded 23 kills, 12 digs and five blocks.
Spring Hill's A'Zaria Jones recorded 12 aces, 59 kills, five blocks and 23 digs to help the Lady Panthers earn a win over Mount Pleasant on Tuesday and then go 6-3 in the Timpson Tournament.
Carthage's Addison Surratt recorded 40 digs and three aces, and teammate Cami Hicks added 20 kills and seven blocks.
Henderson's Cora Jimerson finished the week with 118 assists, 32 digs, four kills and eight aces.
Beckville's Miranda Mize recorded 66 kills, 12 blocks, 26 digs and 10 aces.
Big Sandy's Airikah Pippins recorded 71 kills, 21 blocks, 44 digs and five aces. Teammate Lizzie Worden added 127 assists and 25 digs and was 56 of 58 on her serve, and Chyler Ponder had 31 kills, 32 digs and eight blocks.
Waskom's Skyie Middlebrooks and Alaina Dyson were both named to the all-tournament team at Timpson over the weekend.
TGCA POLL
Beckville (No. 4 in 1A/2A), West Rusk (No. 9 in 3A) and Carthage (No. 11 in 4A) are area teams ranked in this week's Texas Girls Coaches Association poll.
Top-ranked teams for the week are Crawford in 1A/2A, Troy in 3A, Houston Fulshear in 4A, Gregory Portland in 5A and Byron Nelson in 6A.
THE WEEK AHEAD
A tri-match in Longview between city schools Spring Hill, Longview and host team Pine Tree highlights tonight's action.
Spring Hill meets Pine Tree at 4:30, followed by Spring Hill vs. Longview and Longview vs. Pine Tree at The Pirate Center.
Marshall visits Elysian Fields and Hallsville treks to Tyler to battle Tyler Lee in other key matchups.
TOURNAMENTS
Another busy weekend of tournaments is on tap, with the annual Tyler Invitational heading up the list.
That event will feature 32 teams, with area squads Longview, Spring Hill, Hallsville, Carthage, Harmony, Beckville, White Oak, Elysian Fields and Henderson joined by hosts John Tyler and Tyler Lee along with Bryan Rudder, Mabank, Mesquite Poteet, Alba-Golden, Killeen Ellison, Van, All Saints, Lindale, Central Heights, T.K. Gorman, Willis, Quitman, Joshua, Lufkin, Bullard, Pleasant Grove, Texas High, New Boston, Little Elm, Whitehouse and Mineola.
Pool play begins on Thursday and continues on Friday, with bracket play set for Saturday.
Also set for this weekend are the eight-team Hughes Springs Lady Mustang volleyball Tournament (Hughes Springs, Waskom, Union Grove, Detroit, New Diana, Ore City, Mount Vernon, Pleasant Grove JV) and the eight-team Lady Brahma Invitational hosted by Paul Pewitt (Paul Pewitt, James Bowie, Jefferson, Chapel Hill, DeKalb, Redwater, Maud, Daingerfield).
Check back here for a complete schedule on Thursday.