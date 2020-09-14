The Hawkins Lady Hawks opened District 19-2A play with a pair of wins last week.
Logan Jaco’s domination at the net was a big key for the Lady Hawks, and for her performance in wins over Union Hill and Overton, Jaco has been named East Texas Volleyball Player of the Week.
Jaco opened the week with 20 kills in Hawkins’ 25-13, 25-7, 25-12 sweep of Union Hill, and came back with 14 hammers on Friday in a 25-13, 25-14, 25-21 sweep of Overton. She also had six blocks in the two matches.
Hawkins will host Union Grove tonight and visit Leverett’s Chapel on Friday.
In other outstanding performances from around East Texas in matches played Sept. 7-12 (nominated by coaches):
■ Spring Hill’s Sam Schott recorded 34 digs, six aces, three assists and had a 94% serve receive effeciency.
■ Gilmer’s Kirsten Waller had 16 kills, nine service points, five blocks and four digs.
■ Sabine’s Sierrah Richter recorded 57 assists, 19 digs, six aces and two kills in wins over White Oak and Ore City.
■ New Diana’s Taylor Garrett finished the week with 25 kills, two blocks.
■ Beckville’s Kinsley Rivers recorded 17 kills, 13 digs, three aces and four blocks for the week. Teammate Allison Baker had 16 digs, 36 assists, nine kills, four aces and a block, and Amber Harris racked up 10 aces, six kills and 29 digs.
■ Union Grove’s Carleigh Judd finished the week with 30 kills, 10 digs, 12 blocks and six aces. Teammate Makena Littlejohn had 69 assists and five aces, and Sydney Chamberlain recorded 45 digs and eight aces.
■ Elysian Fields’ Tucker Ellis had 22 kills, seven blocks and 15 digs in wins over Arp and Troup.
■ Christian Heritage Classical Schools Allie White had four kills against Tyler HEAT