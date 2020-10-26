The Union Grove Lady Lions closed out the regular season with two wins, using a pair of dominant performances at the net from senior Carleigh Judd to earn the third playoff spot out of District 19-2A.
For her efforts, Judd has been named East Texas Volleyball Player of the Week for the final week of the regular season.
Judd finished the week with 34 kills, seven blocks and 11 digs as the Lady Lions defeated Union Hill (24-26, 25-15, 25-18, 23-25, 15-12) and Overton (25-20, 25-17, 25-14.
The senior standout had 22 kills, 11 digs and four blocks against Union Hill and added 12 kills and three blocks against overton.
The win against Overton gave Union Grove an 8-4 record in district play. The Lady Lions will open the Class 2A bi-district schedule with a 6:30 p.m. contest against Gary at Gary on Thursday.
In other outstanding performances from around East Texas in games played Oct. 19-24 (nominated by coaches):
■ Union Grove’s Avery Brooks finished the week with 34 kills, 12 aces and 12 digs.
■ Beckville’s Kinsley Rivers recorded 15 kills, two aces, eight digs and four blocks, and teammate Avery Morris had 12 aces, 13 kills, seven digs and a block.
■ Christian Heritage Classical School’s Natalie Pitts recorded 25 assists and six aces in a five-set win over crosstown rival St. Mary’s.
■ Tyler Legacy’s Je’Mylia Johnson had 20 kills and a .529 hitting percentage for the week. Teammate Anna Gates had a 2.45 serve receive percentage and 15 digs, and Catherine Wise finished with 40 assists, six aces and 10 digs.
PLAYOFF TIME
Area Class 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A teams will begin playoff action on Thursday — with a few more bi-district matches set for Saturday.
Spring Hill’s Lady Panthers will open the playoffs against Pleasant Grove in a 6:30 p.m. match on Thursday in Pittsburg.
Longview High School’s Lobo Coliseum will host matches on Thursday and Saturday, with Pine Tree hosting a Class 3A match on Thursday and Spring Hill hosting a Class 2A match on Saturday.
New Diana faces Elysian Fields at 6:30 p.m. Thursday and Gilmer meets Kilgore at 2 p.m. on Saturday at Lobo Coliseum. Tatum faces Hughes Springs at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday at Pine Tree’s Pirate Center, and No. 1 ranked Beckville (2A) will face Overton at 2 p.m. on Saturday at Spring Hill’s Panther Gymnasium.
For a complete playoff schedule, see Page 2B.