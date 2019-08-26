Hallsville played 10 matches this past week, and Ayden McDermott proved to be a terror for opposing teams in all phases of the game.
For her efforts, McDermott has been named East Texas Volleyball Player of the Week for games played Aug. 19-24.
McDermott finished the week with 74 kills, 22 digs and 10 aces, while making just five service errors in 88 attempts as Hallsville went 6-4.
The Ladycats opened the week with a loss to Class 6A Tyler Lee, and then went 2-1 in all three days of the Tyler Invitational. McDermott had 13 kills against Tyler Lee, 17 kills and three aces in the first day of pool play in tyler, 18 kills and nine digs on the second day of pool play and 26 kills and six aces in bracket play on Saturday.
Hallsville lost in the title match of the Silver Bracket, falling in a sweep against Joshua.
In other outstanding performances from around East Texas (nominated by coaches):
■ Longview’s Laci Lewis racked up 100 kills to go along with nine aces and 76 digs for the week. Miah Colbert had 75 kills, six blocks, 30 digs and 11 aces, and Angell Evans recorded 156 digs and five aces. All three players earned all-tournament honors at the Tyler Tournament.
■ Pine Tree’s Hannah Barry had six aces in 42 serves and added five kills and 66 digs in matches against Spring Hill, Longview and Gary.
■ Carthage’s Chesney Baker earned all-tournament honors in Tyler, finishing with 87 digs and three aces. McKenna Zett added 52 kills and 35 digs, and Faith Kruebbe had 48 kills and 18 blocks.
■ Beckville’s Miranda Mize finished the week with 69 kills, 61 digs, 20 blocks and 10 aces. Teammate Kinsley Rivers had 63 kills, 75 digs, 11 blocks and two aces.
■ Henderson’s Heather Craig recorded 73 kills, seven blocks, 81 digs and 17 aces for the week.
■ Jefferson’s Ja’Kaila Ventimiglia recorded 42 kills, 29 service points and 32 digs, and teammate Mackenzie Jordan added 56 assists, 43 service points and 24 digs.
■ Big Sandy’s Airikah Pippins finished the week with 37 kills, 10 blocks and eight digs and was 7-for-9 serving in matches against Troup and Alba-Golden. Elizabeth Worden had 55 assists, 16 digs and two aces while going 27-for-29 serving, and Jakayla Johnson added 16 digs and two aces on a perfect serving week (27-for-27)
MORE TOURNAMENTS
The annual Shirley Atkins Tournament in White Oak and the Been There, Dug That tournament in Hooks wraps up tournament play for most teams this weekend.
Joining host team White Oak at the Shirley Atkins event will be Lufkin, Center, Hawkins, Hallsville, Big Sandy, Carthage, North Lamar, Tyler Lee, Gilmer, Whitehouse, Avery, John Tyler, Pine Tree, Pleasant Grove and Leon.
Teams competing in the Hooks tournament are Como-Pickton, Atlanta’s JV, Chapel Hill, Hooks’ JV and varsity, Mount Pleasant’s JV, North Lamar’s JV, Daingerfield, Linden-Kildare, Ashdown, Arkansas, Queen City, Arkansas High, Maud, Jefferson and Clarksville.
Pool play is set for Thursday and Friday at both events, with bracket play on tap Saturday. Look for a complete schedule in Thursday’s newspaper.
COLLEGE
The Panola College Fillies closed out play at the Rose City Classic in Tyler on Saturday with a win over Frank Phillips (25-15, 25-17, 25-21) and a loss to Polk Stte (25-23, 5-17, 14-25, 25-22).
Against Frank Phillips, Mikayla Ware had 11 kills, two aces and 11 digs, McKenzie Dimery and Nyah Walker eight kills apiece and Maria Idjilov 39 assists, four kills and two aces.
Against Polk State, Ware had 14 kills and 17 digs, Mylena Testoni 14 kills and five block assists, Erin Perez 23 digs, Nina Hauff 13 digs and walker eight kills and two blocks.
Panola will visit Temple today for a 6 p.m. match.