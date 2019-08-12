Paul Pewitt head coach Lori Shaw has junior standout Calli Osmon back at 50% heading into the 2019 season, but that proved to be more than enough to help the Lady Brahmas snap a long losing skid.
Osmon has been named East Texas Volleyball Player of the Week for her performances in two games played in the opening week of the season, outings that helped Paul Pewitt notched 3-1 wins over Daingerfield and James Bowie.
She recorded 24 service points, eight aces, 20 kills and 17 digs in those matches, her first competitive games in 343 days after undergoing two surgeries and a bone graft and being released for action on Aug. 1.
Osmon opened the season with 16 service points, four aces, 10 kills and five digs against Daingerfield in a win that halted a 17-game losing streak. Three days later she added 10 kills, 12 digs, eight service points and four aces.
In other outstanding performances from around East Texas in games played Aug. 5-10 (nominated by coaches):
■ Pine Tree’s Maleaka Wilson earned all-tournament honors at the Longview Tournament, recorded 17 aces, 20 kills and three blocks.
■ Hallsville’s Ayden McDermott, a sophomore, led the team with 41 kills and was second with 24 digs last week. She also had a 90% serve efficiency and the second highest perfect pass percentage in serve receive.
■ Carthage’s Cami Hicks helped the Lady Dawgs go 5-2 for the week. She opened the season with 11 kills and five blocks in a win over Bullard. Then, at the Garland Tournament, she recorded 28 kills and 15 blocks in wins over Mesquite Horn, North Garland and Forney in pool play before coming back with 31 kills and nine blocks in bracket play on Saturday.
■ Beckville’s Miranda Mize finished the week with 43 kills, 29 digs, eight aces and seven blocks.
■ Paul Pewitt’s Destiny Jones recorded 23 kills and 22 digs.
■ Big Sandy’s Airikah Pippins had 77 kills, eight blocks, four aces and 20 digs for the week. Teammate Lizzie Worden dished out 147 assists to go along with 26 digs and was 49-for-49 from the service line. Gracie Jenison ripped 39 kills and added nine aces and 31 digs. Big Sandy finished second in the Silver Bracket of the Van Tournament, falling to Class 5A John Tyler.
■ Waskom’s Skyie Middlebrook earned all-tournament honors at the Central Heights Tournament.
THE WEEK AHEAD
Pine Tree (vs. Tyler Lee), Hallsville (vs. White Oak and All Saints) and Spring Hill (vs. Mount Pleasant) are all at home tonight, while the Longview Lady Lobos and Beckville Ladycats visit Henderson for a tri-match.
Also, on Thursday, look for schedule information for tournaments being held in Richardson, Troup, Wills Point, Timpson, Redwater, Leon and at West Rusk.