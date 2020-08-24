The Spring Hill Lady Panthers have put a rough start in the rear view mirror by rolling to four straight victories.
With Mia Traylor directing traffic from the setter position, the Lady Panthers have moved to 5-5 on the young season with that four-game winning streak. For her efforts, Traylor is the Longview News-Journal’s East Texas Volleyball Player of the Week.
Spring Hill opened the week with a loss to Pleasant Grove (25-14, 25-11, 25-15) in the opener of a tri-match. The Lady Panthers bounced back to end that night with a 25-8, 25-19, 25-15 win over Quitman, swept past New Diana on Friday (25-13, 25-17, 25-21) and then swept both Winona (25-4, 25-7, 25-7) and Liberty-Eylau (25-17, 25-16, 25-16) in another tri-match on Saturday.
Traylor had 52 assists, 11 aces, eight digs and seven kills in the two matches on Saturday, and finished the week with 111 assists, 14 kills, 19 aces and 17 digs.
The Lady Panthers will visit West Rusk tonight and Van on Friday.
In other outstanding performances from around East Texas in matches played Aug. 17-22 (nominated by coaches):
■ Henderson’s Taylor Lybrand recorded 41 kills, 19 blocks, eight digs and seven aces as Henderson went 5-0 for the week.
■ Gilmer’s Haylee Jordan recorded 11 kills, six blocks, four aces and 16 digs in wins over Troup and Chapel Hill.
■ Lindale’s Shelbi Steen had 35 kills, 27 digs and three blocks in matches against Beckville and Van.
■ Harmony’s Jenci Seahorn had 24 kills, 13 blocks and seven digs in matches against Kilgore and Hawkins.
■ Sabine’s Sierrah Richter recorded 102 assists, nine aces, seven kills and 23 digs in matches against Van, Chapel Hill and Central Heights.
■ Waskom’s Alaina Dyson had 34 kills, Destiny Beaty 12 blocks, Skyie Middlebrook 10 digs, Malayiah Fields 16 kills, Isabelle Phillips 14 digs and Grecia Bravo 10 digs for the week.
■ Beckville’s Kinsley Rivers had 53 kills, 28 digs, nine blocks, nine aces and two assists for the week. Teammate Allison Baker finished with 118 assists, 54 digs, 25 kills, three aces and two blocks, and Lindsey Baker recorded 52 kills and 16 digs.
■ Union Grove’s Carleigh Judd recorded 45 kills, 14 blocks and nine aces in three matches.
■ Hawkins’ Makena Warren finished the week with 23 kills, 23 digs and five blocks. Teammate Lynli Dacus had 46 assists, 14 digs, five blocks and three aces. Jordyn Warren finished with 30 assists, seven kills and 12 digs, Logan Jaco 30 kills, 13 digs and two blocks and Tenley Conde 16 kills and 17 digs.