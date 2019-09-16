Essence Allen opened the week by celebrating her birthday with a solid effort in a non-district win. She closed the week with a dominant performance to help Tatum open district play with a victory.
For her efforts, Allen has been named East Texas Volleyball Player of the Week for games played Sept. 9-14.
Allen, who turned 17 on Tuesday, finished the week with 32 kills, two blocks, 24 digs and two aces as the Lady Eagles defeated Henderson (25-10, 25-17, 25-16) and Elysian Fields (25-20, 25-14, 25-23).
On Tuesday, she ripped 10 kills and added seven digs and three aces against Henderson. She came back with 22 kills, 17 digs and two blocks in the 15-3A opener against Elysian Fields as Tatum moved to 15-10 on the year and 1-0 where it counts.
In other outstanding performances from around East Texas (nominated by coaches):
■ Longview’s Miah Colbert recorded 22 kills, nine aces and 12 digs, and teammate Angell Evans finished the week with 27 digs, six aces and two kills.
■ Pine Tree’s McKenzie Kirk had six kills and three blocks for the Lady Pirates.
■ Ore City’s Jade Draper dished out 35 assists to go along with nine kills and three aces in two matches.
■ Beckville’s Miranda Mize recorded seven aces, 20 kills, three digs and a block, and teammate Allison Baker had two aces, 11 kills, nine digs and 25 assists for the week.
■ Hawkins’ Logan Jaco had 27 kills, three blocks and four digs in wins over Garrison (19 kills) and Union Grove (18 kills).
■ Big Sandy’s Airikah Pippins finished the week with 52 kills, 13 digs and seven blocks. Teammate Elizabeth Worden added 72 assists, 10 digs and two aces and was 20-for-21 serving. Chyler Ponder recorded 18 kills, 35 digs and three aces and was 33-for-35 at the service stripe.
■ Paul Pewitt’s Destiny Jones had 39 kills for the week, and topped off the big week with 24 kills before being named homecoming queen later that evening.
TONIGHT’S SCHEDULE
The Longview Lady Lobos host Van in a non-district match tonight, while Pine Tree hosts Lufkin in 16-5A action and Spring Hill entertains Chapel Hill in a 16-4A skirmish. Henderson (vs. Kilgore) and Gilmer (vs. Bullard) are also at home in 16-4A play.
Carthage visits Texas High for a non-district match.
In 15-3A, it’s Tatum at New Diana, Waskom at Ore City and Daingerfield at Jefferson, while in 16-3A White Oak visits West Rusk.
Union Grove is at Leverett’s Chapel in 19-2A, and Beckville hosts Gary in 20-2A.
In private school action, Trinity School of Texas visits St. Mary’s and Christian Heritage Classical School visits Longview HEAT.
FILLIES GO 3-1
Panola College improved to 8-3 on the season by going 3-1 at the Lee College Invitational in Baytown over the weekend.
Panola lost to Odessa (25-18, 25-13, 27-25), but bounced back to defeat Allen (25-10, 25-10, 25-13), Mountain View (26-24, 25-6, 25-14) and Victoria (25-11, 25-15, 25-17).
Against Odessa, Mikayla Ware led with eight kills, Maria Idjilov 24 assists and Hannah Floyd 24 digs.
Ware led with 9 kills, Idjilov 28 assists and Ware and Floyd had 11 digs apiece against Allen. Against Mount View, Ware had 14 kills, Idjilov 30 assists, Ware 19 digs and Ashton Brown and Mylena Testoni four block assists apiece.
Ware paced the Fillies with 13 kills, Idjilov 35 assists, Erin Perez 20 digs, Walker five block assists and Riley Seegers four block assists against Victoria.
Panola will visit Cedar Valley tonight for a 7 p.m. contest.