The No. 19 ranked Tatum Lady Eagles clinched a district title and ran their current winning streak to 14 in a row with two more wins last week.
Sophomore setter Abby Sorenson played a big part in wins over Troup and Elysian Fields, and for her efforts she has been named East Texas Volleyball Player of the Week.
Sorenson, who leads East Texas with 694 assists this season, finished the week with 63 assists and five aces as Tatum swept Troup (25-19, 25-8, 25-15) and Elysian Fields (25-21, 25-13, 25-7). She had 27 assists and three aces against Troup and 36 assists, three digs and two aces against Elysian Fields.
The win over Elysian Fields moved the Lady Eagles to 20-4 overall and locked up the District 16-3A title with a 10-0 record.
Tatum will visit Arp tonight and host West Rusk on Friday.
In other outstanding performances from around East Texas in games played Oct. 12-17 (nominated by coaches):
■ Longview’s Miah Colbert hammered home 47 kills to go along with nine blocks, two aces and six digs. Angell Evans came up with 54 digs and two aces, and Eliajah Hatley recorded 54 assists, five aces and 10 digs.
■ Carthage’s Sadie Smith helped Carthage clinch the District 17-4A title with 40 assists, six digs, four kills and two blocks for the week. Teammate Faith Kruebbe had 22 kills, 15 digs and two aces, and Kaliyah Timmons finished with 16 kills and six blocks.
■ Harmony middle blocker Jenci Seahorn helped her team move to 8-0 in district play with three wins. She recorded 39 kills, 14 digs, six blocks and five assists in wins over Winona, Mount Vernon and Mineola.
■ Beckville’s Amber Harris had 16 aces, 12 kills, 14 digs, a block and three assists for the week. Avery Morris recorded five aces, 18 kills, 11 digs and two assists, and Allison Baker recorded three aces, eight kills, 10 digs and 33 assists.
■ Big Sandy’s Chyler Ponder had 49 kills and three aces and went 48-for-48 from the service stripe. Gracie Jenison had 34 kills, 48 digs and three aces and was 35-for-37 serving, and Calle Minter handed out 106 assists to go along with 13 kills, 44 digs and three aces and a 35-for-38 showing from the line.