White Oak’s Lexi Baker turned in a dominant week at the net, helping the Ladynecks earn a pair of wins.
For her efforts, Baker has been named East Texas Volleyball Player of the Week.
White Oak opened the week with a 25-17, 20-25, 25-19, 25-3 non-district win against Class 5A Marshall, and then returned to district play on Friday and swept past Ore City, 25-9, 25-16, 25-13.
In the two wins, Baker recorded 38 kills, four blocks, two aces, nine service points, two assists, 25 receptions and 24 digs.
White Oak, now 11-3, 4-1, will visit Gladewater tonight.
In other outstanding performances from around East Texas in games played Sept. 21-26 (nominated by coaches):
■ Pine Tree’s Malaeka Wilson recorded 49 kills and 40 digs.
■ Longview’s Miah Colbert recorded 22 kills, nine blocks, two aces and five digs, and teammate Eliaja Hatley had 39 assists, five kills, 10 digs and a block.
■ Spring Hills Carolann Bowles had 26 kills and six digs.
■ Gilmer’s Haylee Jordan recorded 17 kills, 38 receptions, seven blocks, an ace, three assists, 23 digs and 20 service points.
■ Hawkins’ Makena Warren finished the week with 22 kills, 31 digs, four blocks and an ace. Teammate Lynli Dacus had 20 kills, 47 assists, 30 digs and three blocks. Tenley Conde had 20 kills, 16 digs and an ace, Logan Jaco 31 kills and Jordyn Warren 50 assists and 18 digs.
ICYMI
In case you missed it, White Oak coach Carolee Musick added to an already impressive resume last week by recording her 600th win with the Ladynecks.
Musick has a career record of 774-246, including a 600-141 worksheet at White Oak.
The veteran coach took over at White Oak in 1994, and that was her only losing season with the Ladynecks in 19 years. Her first team went 8-13, and then never won fewer than 18 matches from 1996 until she left prior to the 2013 season to coach at Pine Tree.
White Oak went to the UIL State Volleyball Tournament in 1999, and returned in 2007 — finishing 41-2 that season. That started a string of six straight 40-plus win seasons for White Oak, a stretch that saw the Ladynecks go 254-16 on the court and win a Class 2A state title in 2010 with a 46-1 record.
She spent six seasons at Pine Tree before returning to White Oak in 2019 and leading the Ladynecks to a 25-19 record.