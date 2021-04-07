From Staff Reports
LeTourneau University will open play at the American Southwest Conferene Volleyball Championship Tournament at noon today against McMurry.
LeTourneau (16-5) has won six in a row. McMurry brings a 12-4 record into today’s action at Mary Hartin-Baylor in Belton.
Concordia (8-2) takes on ETBU (8-9) at 2:30 p.m. in other quarterfinal action today.
Friday’s semifinals will pit the LETU/McMurry winner against Mary Hardin-Baylor (14-2) at 5 p.m. and the Concordia/ETBU winner vs. UT Dallas (14-0) at 7:30 p.m.
The championship match is set for 2 p.m. on Saturday.
PanolaFour Panola College Fillies were named to the Region XIV All-Conference Volleyball Team for the 2021 season.
Sophomore outside hitter Nyah Walker was a first team pick. Sophomore Libero Erin Perez and freshman middle blocker Cassidy Cole (Hallsville) were second team selections, and sophomore defensive specialist Payton Jones was an honorable mention pick.
Walker had 183 kills, 126 digs, 11 aces and 13 blocks for the Fillies this season. Perez finished with 255 digs, eight aces and 38 assists.
Cole recorded 109 kills, 26 blocks, 21 digs and five aces, and Jones ended the year with 80 digs.
The Fillies finished the season 8-5, losing in the opening round of the Region XIV Conference Tournament to Trinity Valley (3-2), bouncing back to sweep Victoria (3-0) and then closing out the season with a 3-1 loss to Navarro.
UT TylerFormer Pine Tree High School standout Lyndsay Mashe was named the Lone Star Conference Coach of the Year after guiding the program to the top of the conference in the school’s potential final year of the Division II transition period.
Mashe guided the Patriots to an undefeated record of 12-0 in the regular season, clinching their Divisional Championship along the way in an abbreviated spring schedule for the league. UT Tyler earned the program’s first national ranking along the way, rising to as high as no. 12 in the Division II AVCA National Coaches Poll.
UT Tyler earned the right to host the 2021 Spring Lone Star Conference Volleyball Championship semifinal and final matches after sweeping No. 23 West Texas A&M in the quarterfinal round, and advanced to the final match with a 3-0 sweep over UAFS in the semifinals. The Patriots took No. 7 Angelo State all the way down to the wire before falling in the fifth and final set.