From Staff Reports
CARTHAGE — The Panola College Fillies opened Region XIV Conference play with wins over Wharton (25-12, 25-8, 30-28) and Victoria (25-9, 25-9, 25-9), improving to 14-3 on the season.
The outside duo of Mikayla Ware and Mylena Testoni was too much for Wharton on Tuesday night. Ware led with 17 kills, Testoni followed with 12 and Nyah Walker added seven. Maria Idjilov dished out 38 assists. Defensively, Hannah Floyd led with 13 digs, followed by Ware with 11 and Idjilov chipped in eight. At the net Walker contributed three block assists and April Brown added two.
On Wednesday against Victoria, Walker led with 15 kills, followed by Ware with nine, Riley Seegers added seven and Brown chipped in six. Idjilov dished out a season-high of 41 assists.
Floyd, yet again, led the defense with 11 digs, followed by Ware with eight, while Erin Perez and Idjilov chipped in five apiece, respectively. Walker and Seegers were a force at the net with five block assists apiece.
The Fillies return to action this weekend competing in the Holiday Inn-South Broadway tournament in Tyler. Panola will face Tyler at 1 p.m. and West Plains at 3 p.m. on Friday and will meet Hutchinson, Kansas at 10 a.m. on Saturday.